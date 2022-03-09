All Blacks barraged by criticism after “insensitive, tone-deaf” Women’s Day tweet | Sport

The All Blacks had been on the receiving finish of a barrage of social media criticism following their International Women’s Day celebration tweet that many deemed “insensitive” and “tone deaf”.

The Twitter submit exhibits varied All Black males’s worldwide rugby gamers with their wives and moms, with the message: “Forever grateful to all the women in our lives that allow us to play the game we love. Partners, mothers, daughters, doctors, physios, referees, administrators and fans. Appreciate you every day“

However, it is the truth that one of many gamers within the shot is Crusaders wing Sevu Reece, who pleaded responsible to and was fined for assaulting his girlfriend in 2018.

Tone Deaf submit.. 1. You have an INCREDIBLE ladies’s staff to help – why are you as an alternative specializing in the male help ‘system’ 2. Sevu Reece has plead responsible to home violence prices towards his associate But hey, completely happy IWD proper? Should be grateful to even get a nod ?? https://t.co/sXudBT4yKZ — Stella Mills ?? (@stella_mills_) March 8, 2022

A report on the time mentioned: “Reece had dragged his girlfriend to the ground during a drunken argument on a night out in the North Island city, causing her to suffer facial injuries and bruises to her knee and waist.”

The incident has dogged the Fijian-born winger all through his profession, whereas All Blacks coaches have been criticised for not prioritising gender-based violence after persevering with to select Reece for the nationwide staff.

The tweet has added extra gas to that fireplace.

Sevu Reece, pictured right here, has up to now plead responsible on a home violence cost towards his feminine associate. https://t.co/p0hEoRvtq0 — Ali Donnelly (@AliDonnelly) March 8, 2022

The social media submit was additionally criticised for not having any Black Ferns, the New Zealand ladies’s rugby staff, pictured in it.

One rugby scribe Stella Mills wrote on Twitter: “Tone Deaf post. 1. You have an INCREDIBLE women’s team to support – why are you instead focusing on the male support ‘system’. 2. Sevu Reece has plead guilty to domestic violence charges against his partner. But hey, happy IWD [International Women’s Day] right? Should be grateful to even get a nod ??“

Another particular person wrote above the Tweet, saying: “Imagine being tone-deaf enough to put Sevu Reece, a man with a domestic violence conviction, in your tweet for International Women’s Day…“