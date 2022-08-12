All Blacks have ‘clarity’ dealing with Bok kicking, suggest some of it was illegal though | Sport

The All Blacks have “clarity” on the Boks’ kicking sport for the Test at Ellis Park after their travails in that regard final week in Nelspruit.

The tactic was push into the highlight once more after the New Zealanders questioned whether or not SA’s strategy was “borderline” by way of legality.

But coach Ian Foster says his gamers before everything have taken a take a look at themselves in coping with the excessive ball as an alternative of simply consulting World Rugby’s reffing gurus.

The All Blacks consider they’ve “clarity” on the Springboks’ vaunted kicking sport forward of Saturday’s Rugby Championship conflict at Ellis Park.

South Africa’s enduringly controversial but extremely profitable tactic – criticised in some quarters for damaging the attractiveness of watching the sport – acquired new consideration within the aftermath of final weekend’s 26-10 win in Nelspruit, primarily due to Kurt-Lee Arendse’s pink card for taking out Beauden Barrett within the air.

The diminutive winger copped a four-week ban for the clumsy effort.

All Black halfback Aaron Smith notably thought the Boks’ tactic was “borderline”, whereas head coach Ian Foster was left “frustrated” by them “chucking bodies in the air”.

However, Foster acknowledged on Thursday that his facet before everything addressed their very own shortcomings in coping with the excessive ball – Arendse scored his first Test strive from a botched New Zealand seize within the first half – earlier than consulting World Rugby on some incidents.

“We’re always looking to iron out our problem areas first,” he stated.

“And so we looked at how we catch and that’s been a big focus this week. We have people who are very good at that and we just have to keep backing that confidence and skillset.”

While there was introspection in that regard, Foster additionally intimated that there had been some spirited debate between his teaching employees and World Rugby’s refereeing gurus over the Boks’ perceived questionable strategies chasing their very own hoists.

“We’ve gone back and forth a number of times about people running fast and jumping and hitting you before the ball’s even come down,” he stated.

“We’ve got some pretty good clarity on that, that there was at least one other situation in that game that perhaps we should’ve been rewarded.

“But you realize, we’re fairly clear.”

Teams: Springboks 15 Damian Willemse, 14 Jesse Kriel, 13 Lukhanyo Am, 12 Damian de Allende, 11 Makazole Mapimpi, 10 Handre Pollard, 9 Jaden Hendrikse, 8 Duane Vermeulen, 7 Pieter-Steph du Toit, 6 Siya Kolisi (captain), 5 Lood de Jager, 4 Eben Etzebeth, 3 Frans Malherbe, 2 Joseph Dweba, 1 Ox NcheSubstitutes: 16 Malcolm Marx, 17 Steven Kitshoff, 18 Vincent Koch, 19 Franco Mostert, 20 Jasper Wiese, 21 Kwagga Smith, 22 Herschel Jantjies, 23 Willie le Roux All Blacks 15 Jordie Barrett, 14 Will Jordan, 13 Rieko Ioane, 12 David Havili, 11 Caleb Clarke, 10 Richie Mo’unga, 9 Aaron Smith, 8 Ardie Savea, 7 Sam Cane (captain), 6 Shannon Frizell, 5 Scott Barrett, 4 Sam Whitelock, 3 Tyrell Lomax, 2 Samson Taukei’aho, 1 Ethan de GrootSubstitutes: 16 Codie Taylor, 17 George Bower, 18 Fletcher Newell, 19 Tupou Vaa’i, 20 Akira Ioane, 21 Finlay Christie, 22 Beauden Barrett, 23 Quinn Tupaea

Earlier in the week, Bok mentor Jacques Nienaber suggested that he and his charges were left a bit bemused by the criticism, even though they readily admitted that the Arendse card was the correct decision.

“We strategy the kicking sport like we have approached it since 2018. We have not modified the best way we have performed issues,” he said.

“The [Arendse] incident was in line with the letter of the legislation, so we won’t say something about that. But he additionally contested 5 or 6 different excessive ball in the course of the sport and so they had been good.

“He just to his timing wrong on [Barrett].”

Kick-off is at 17:05.