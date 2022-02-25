All defenders dead as key island falls

Russian forces have captured a strategically important Ukrainian island, leaving all defenders lifeless within the bloody battle.

The horrific assault on Ukraine has continued in a single day, with Russian forces launching missile assaults on capital Kyiv, town of Kharkiv and all through central and japanese components of the nation.

A Ukrainian official has introduced that Russia has additionally captured the notorious Chernobyl energy plant – the location of the devastating 1986 nuclear catastrophe – in what has been described as “one of the most serious threats in Europe today”.

The strategically Zmiinyi Island has additionally fallen, with all Ukrainian defenders killed within the battle.

There are additionally rising fears that Kyiv may fall inside hours, with insiders satisfied Moscow plans to overthrow the Ukrainian authorities and exchange it with a puppet regime loyal to Putin.

Dozens of Ukrainians have been killed and nearly 200 injured, with US President Joe Biden condemning the “brutal assault on the people of Ukraine”.

Mr Biden gave a public handle early on Friday morning Australian time, slamming Russia’s act of aggression and asserting a slew of powerful new sanctions after Russia launched the assault in opposition to its neighbour in a three-pronged method by way of by land, sea and air.

All defenders lifeless as Russia seizes island

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed that Zmiinyi Island – also called Snake Island – has fallen to Russian forces, with all defenders killed within the determined battle.

The island, situated within the Black Sea within the Odesa area, performs an vital function in delimiting Ukrainian territorial waters.

Mr Zelensky paid tribute to these killed within the invasion.

“All the defenders of the island of Zmiinyi died, but did not surrender,” Mr Zelensky mentioned.

“All of them will be named Heroes of Ukraine.”

According to Olexander Scherba, who served as Ukraine’s Ambassador to Austria from 2014-2021, there are studies that round 11 feminine troopers died on the island after Vladimir Putin’s missile hit their barracks.

Shock as Russia captures Chernobyl

The Chernobyl energy plant has been captured by Russia following a “fierce” battle because the assault on Ukraine continues.

It is known Russia needs management of the plant with a purpose to ship the message to NATO to not intervene.

It can be a strategically vital location for Moscow, as it’s situated alongside the quickest route from Russia to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The website is simply 150 kilometres north of Kyiv, close to the border with Belarus, and sources consider Moscow intends to take Kyiv inside hours and exchange the federal government with a puppet regime.

The grim information was confirmed by Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak.

“It is impossible to say the Chernobyl nuclear power plant is safe after a totally pointless attack by the Russians,” he mentioned.

“This is one of the most serious threats in Europe today.”

Russian troops had been seen gathering on the Chernobyl “exclusion zone” yesterday earlier than the assault started.

Disturbing photos of tanks rolling by way of the close by city of Pripyat have begun circulating on social media, and US President Joe Biden mentioned throughout a reside handle that the autumn of Chernobyl and the broader invasion was a “brutal assault on the people of Ukraine without justification”.

‘Sabotage goups’ enter Kyiv

Ukrainin President Volodymyr Zelensky says he’s Russia’s “target No. 1” – and that “sabotage groups” have alreayd entered the capital.

Speaking by way of video, Mr Zelensky – who’s presently sheltering in a authorities quarter with different offiicals – mentioned Russian forces had already infiltrated Kyiv.

“According to our information, the enemy marked me as target No. 1, my family, as target No. 2,” he mentioned.

“They want to destroy Ukraine politically by destroying the head of state.

“We have information that enemy sabotage groups have entered Kyiv.”

Death toll soars to 137

In a video handle, Ukrainin President Volodymyr Zelensky has confirmed the grim information that that the Ukrainian demise toll has risen significatntly, with 137 civilians and troops killed.

Mr Zelensky descibed the fallen as “heroes” and mentioned there have been additionally a whole lot of accidents.

“They’re killing people and turning peaceful cities into military targets. It’s foul and will never be forgiven,” he mentioned.

Men aged 18-60 banned from leaving Ukraine

As Russia started its assault on the Ukraine yesterday, Preisdent Volodymyr Zelenskyy declared martial legislation and minimize diplomatic ties with Moscow.

This means Ukraine’s army is now in charge of the nation, with the introduction of marital legislation which means sure residents are briefly restricted from leaving the nation.

Daniil Menshikov, the pinnacle of Lviv’s regional customs, introduced this implies male residents of Ukraine aged 18 to 60 will probably be briefly blocked from leaving the nation.

Mr Zelenskyy introduced he would introduce the conscription of reservists on Tuesday, however on the time mentioned there was no want for “general mobilisation”.

“As the supreme commander-in-chief of the armed forces of Ukraine, I issued a decree on the conscription of reservists during a special period,” he mentioned.

“We must increase the readiness of the Ukrainian army for all possible changes in the operational situation.”

The most service interval is one yr.

Kyiv may fall inside hours

Bloomberg is reporting that the Ukrainian capital may fall to Russian forces inside hours, after a high intelligence supply claimed Ukraine’s air defences have been just about worn out.

The insider claimed Russian troops had been marching in direction of Ukraine down either side of the Dnieper river and that Moscow had management of a string of strategic airfields, which may very well be used to get extra personnel into the nation.

It is believed Putin goals to take away the Ukrainian authorities and exchange it with a puppet regime beneath Moscow’s management.

That was backed up by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken, who revealed “all evidence suggests that Russia intends to encircle and threaten Kyiv, and we believe Moscow has developed plans to inflict widespread human rights abuses – and potentially worse – on the Ukrainian people.”.

“Russia’s actions are an affront to democracy, to human rights, to human decency,” he mentioned.

Dramatic scenes as hundreds flee Kyiv

Thousands of Kyiv residents have already fled the capital, with photographs capturing intense site visitors leaving town.

Heartbreaking photos additionally present numerous residents searching for shelter in subway stations because the assault continues.

‘Straight to hell’: Furious spray at ‘war criminal’ Putin

Ukraine’s UN ambassador Sergiy Kyslytsya has lashed Vladimir Putin and immediately confronted his Russian counterpart in a livid tirade.

The showdown occurred throughout an emergency UN assembly, when Mr Kyslytsya appealed to Russian Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia, urging him to name his authorities and halt the invasion.

Mr Kyslytsya later instructed Mr Nebenzia to surrender his duties because the chairman of the assembly, and condemned Russian chief Vladimir Putin as a “war criminal”.

“There is no purgatory for war criminals. They go straight to hell, Ambassador,” he mentioned.

Biden reveals powerful new sanctions

US President Joe Biden has introduced a string of latest sanctions in opposition to Russia and condemned the assault, which is being described because the worst to face Europe since WWII.

Under Mr Biden’s plan, Russia’s functionality of finishing up enterprise utilizing {dollars}, euros, kilos and but will probably be curtailed.

The capacity to finance and construct army capabilities may also be restricted, together with the nation’s capacity to take part in trendy know-how.

The US can be blocking extra main Russian banks.

Mr Biden mentioned Russian President Vladimir Putin had carried out a “premeditated attack”.

“He moved more than 175,000 troops and military equipment into positions along the Ukrainian border,” he mentioned.

“He moved blood supplies into position and built up field hospitals, which tells you all you need to know about his intentions all along.

Russia’s move will ‘shape our world’

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has spoken out as the invasion of Ukraine continues, stating that the “decisions of the next few days will shape our world”.

He once more slammed the assault as a breach of the rules of the UN constitution, and mentioned Russia had not indicated any curiosity in retreating – though it was not too late to take action.

Mr Guterres mentioned the assault was “on a scale that Europe has not seen in decades” and that there have been “images of fear anguish and terror in every corner of Ukraine”.

Death toll rises

Ukraine’s Minister of Healthcare Viktor Lyashko has confirmed that at the very least 57 folks have been killed and 169 injured inside hours of Russia’s assault launching.

He mentioned that hospitals and employees had been fired upon, with workers among the many casualties.

Russian army airplane crashes

A Russian army transport plane has crashed close to Ukraine, killing an unknown variety of crew members.

The crash occurred within the Voronezh area, and was reportedly brought on by “equipment failure”.

Russia’s brutal protester crackdown

Russians protesting in opposition to their very own authorities’s invasion of Ukraine have been arrested, in keeping with Reuters.

More than 1600 folks had been arrested following protests in 53 cities throughout Russia, together with Moscow.