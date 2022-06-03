All diseases are treated at Apollo Hospitals Chennai – GoMedii

Apollo Hospitals, Chennai is the primary and flagship hospital of the Apollo Group, which was established in 1983. Apollo has overcome many limitations to attain its aim of “bringing healthcare of international standards within the reach of every individual and being committed to the achievement” and gives the most effective of healthcare. In the years that adopted, Apollo set a brand new report of success, one of the vital spectacular success tales in India’s healthcare sector. Today it is without doubt one of the most prestigious hospitals on the earth.

Not solely is it the popular hospital for sufferers coming from completely different components of India, however it additionally attracts loads of sufferers from everywhere in the world on account of its medicinal properties.” He has established a reputation for himself within the discipline of healthcare. It has over 60 departments, manned by internationally skilled and expert medical specialists and devoted sufferers. Care is taken by care employees. Apollo Hospital Chennai in affiliation with GoMedii will present the most effective of healthcare providers so that each affected person will get a greater and higher therapy.

Apollo Hospitals is understood for having Center of Excellence for a lot of premier specialties and tremendous specialties. They are distinctive and state-of-the-art services unfold throughout a number of areas of Apollo Hospitals and every middle of excellence stands as a bastion of excellence.

coronary heart

Apollo Heart Institute is taken into account as top-of-the-line coronary heart hospitals in India, which gives a variety of therapies and procedures in Cardiology and Cardiothoracic surgical procedure. So way over 1,52,000 cardiac and cardiothoracic surgical procedures have been carried out on the Apollo Heart Institute and this may solely be potential when you have an skilled group of cardiologists.

Dr D Vaidyanathan, MBBS, MD, DM, FRCP(Ed) FRCP(G) Cardiology, has an expertise of round 30 years+.

backbone

Apollo Department of Spine is acknowledged as one of many prime and greatest hospitals for backbone surgical procedure in India with a legacy of innovation and excellence. Spine surgeons carry out main and complicated backbone surgical procedures. Apollo Hospitals is certainly a pioneer and one of many main institutes for backbone surgical procedure.

Dr. Sajan Ok HegdeMBBS, MS, Spine Surgeon He additionally has greater than 30 years of expertise.

neurosciences

Apollo Institute of Neurosciences is acknowledged as top-of-the-line Neurology and Neurosurgery Hospital in India with a legacy of the most recent and the most effective. With assistance from the most recent neuro-radiology providers, neuro-intensive care services and medical and radiation oncology providers, our neurologists and neurosurgeons ship the best neurological illness therapy at matched by premier establishments throughout the globe.

Dr Dhanraj Mohd. MD (Gen Med), DM (Neuro), MNAMS (Gen Med), MNAMS (Neuro), Neurologist has an expertise of 35 years.

organ transplant

Apollo Institute of Transplant in India is without doubt one of the largest and most complete multi-organ transplant on the earth. The institute is understood for a lot of multi-organ transplant procedures comparable to liver transplant, kidney transplant, corneal transplant, coronary heart transplant, intestinal and GI transplant, pancreatic transplant and pediatric transplant.

Dr Prakash KC, MBBS, MD (Gen Med), DNB (NEF), Kidney Surgeon, has an expertise of 35 years.

bariatric surgical procedure

Our medical outcomes, state-of-the-art know-how, medical experience and nice success charge have made Apollo Hospitals, India top-of-the-line bariatric surgical procedure hospitals in India.

Dr. Neha Shah, MBBS, MS (General Surgjoy) FAMS, FIAZ, FMIS, FALS, FAIS, Bariatrics Surgery, has an expertise of twenty-two years.

pulmonology

In at the moment’s time, respiratory issues are quite common and the incidence of respiratory issues has elevated. The division of Pulmonology (Pulmonary Medicine or Chest Medicine or Respiratory Medicine) offers with illnesses associated to the respiratory tract. Apollo Hospitals with a group of eminent chest specialists coping with severe, complicated and uncommon situations is taken into account to be the most effective hospital for respiratory drugs.

Dr. Gayatri AR, MD, FCCP, Respiratory Medicine Specialist, Pulmonologist, has 25 expertise.

ear, nostril and throat

The Department of Otolaryngology (ENT) offers with a large spectrum of medical in addition to surgical therapies for issues associated to ear, nostril and throat. The ENT division of Apollo Hospitals is a mix of innovation, experience and glorious affected person care.

Dr Babu Manohar MBBS; dlo; FRCS (England), ENT Specialist with 36 years of expertise.

vascular surgical procedure

The Department of Vascular Surgery offers with the whole spectrum of circulatory issues which might be managed medically and by minimally invasive process or surgical procedure. The division repeatedly works to enhance the standard of lifetime of sufferers affected by vascular illnesses.

Dr. Vidyasagaran T, MBBS, MS, DNB, MCh (Vascular), FICS, Vascular Surgeon He has 30 years of expertise.

Other options in Apollo Hospital Chennai

oncology

Neurology and Neurosurgery

robotic surgical procedure

emergency care

pediatric

Dermatology

Proton remedy for most cancers therapy

Cosmetic and cosmetic surgery

Oral and maxillofacial surgical procedure

hand microsurgery

G Scan – Open Standing MRI Scan

Apollo Hospitals has state-of-the-art services for the therapy of varied illnesses and issues. At Apollo, we comply with a centuries-old custom of care and heat, in addition to using the best know-how in therapy, and that is why we’ve a excessive medical success charge. Your well being and your consolation is our first precedence and the affected person is supplied with the most effective services and greatest care as quickly as he enters the hospital.

