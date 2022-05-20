All fair in love, war and swimming as Chalmers stands firm

Kyle Chalmers isn’t any villain and doesn’t have to apologise for something. If he needs to swim on the FINA World Championships, he ought to swim on the FINA World Championships. He’s earned the precise to get slightly latitude in his schedule.

But neither is Cody Simpson, whose place within the Dolphins squad is in danger if Chalmers now decides to forge forward with a revised plan to swim in Budapest forward of the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in late July. Luckily, there’s room for a couple of excellent news story in Australian swimming.

Things have grow to be slightly animated on the Australian Swimming Championships in Adelaide, the place swimmers are competing for spots on two totally different, but overlapping groups. A smaller squad will head to the World Championships in June, then a bigger contingent will take to the water on the Commonwealth Games.

When Simpson completed third within the 100m butterfly on evening one, it seemed for all cash like his daring plan to return to swimming after a 10-year absence to pursue music had borne fruit. Matt Temple gained the race and with second-place Chalmers at that time sitting out the World Championships, he was pretty much as good as on the airplane.