Harpeth Hall, a personal all-girls’ college in Nashville, Tennessee, has backed off a coverage that might have allowed boys who determine as ladies to attend the varsity after pushback from the group.

The all-girls’ college introduced that they’d “pause” the adoption of a framework that might have allowed boys who determine as ladies to be admitted to the varsity in a letter from the Board of Trustees that was obtained by Breitbart News.

The letter references the sooner resolution. “We recognize that this philosophy elicited strong reactions of support and opposition beyond our expectations,” it reads. “We care deeply about your feedback, and we have heard you.”

“Based on the response from our school community, Harpeth Hall is choosing to pause the adoption of the philosophy in order to engage a wider audience in continued discussion.”

The letter additionally notes that the board will “follow up regarding next steps as we engage our community in the continued discussion about … our all-girls mission at Harpeth Hall.”

As Breitbart News reported, Harpeth Hall initially advised mother and father, “Any student who identifies as a girl may apply to our school. Students who join and remain at Harpeth Hall do so because our mission as a school for girls resonates with them.”

The earlier letter additionally famous that Harpeth Hall, which serves center and highschool college students, “recognizes that adolescence includes natural searching and questioning about many topics. For some students, this may include the question of gender identity and the desire to identify as nonbinary or use they/them pronouns.”

The college initially mentioned that they would supply Breitbart News with a press release, however then couldn’t be reached. Breitbart News had requested if the earlier letter meant that ladies must share locker rooms or loos with boys and likewise requested if mother and father had been consulted on the matter.

The controversial letter was adopted by an article in local media by the varsity’s Head, Jess Hill, which defended the letter, claiming, “For more than 155 years, Harpeth Hall has been an all-girls school. That will not change.”

“We are leading a national conversation on the place for girls in an ever-evolving world,” Hill wrote.

The board’s resolution to again down is a victory for mother and father who, following the preliminary letter, advocated for his or her daughters’ security and for the integrity of the all-girls’ college .

