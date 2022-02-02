‘All I’ve ever wanted’: Sad detail in Genevieve Gregson’s pregnancy reveal

Australian Olympian Genevieve Gregson has revealed that she is pregnant, however the announcement got here with a bittersweet reminder.

Gregson fell on the last water jump of the women’s 3000m steeplechase final in Tokyo and was shortly picked up by the medical employees, leaving the stadium in a wheelchair.

It was later revealed the 32-year-old had ruptured her proper Achilles, a devastating end result contemplating she had skilled points along with her left Achilles for the reason that 2016 Games in Rio.

Gregson documented her restoration on social media over the approaching months, sharing a number of images of her proper leg in a moon boot. She couldn’t stroll unassisted till September, a number of weeks after returning house from Tokyo, whereas working was near-impossible for the athlete till December.

But on Wednesday afternoon, Gregson revealed to her 158,000 Instagram followers that she and husband Ryan — who can be an Olympic runner — have been anticipating their first youngster.

“All my life this is all I’ve ever wanted,” she captioned the submit.

“Baby Gregson just around the corner.”

Australian Olympian Jessica Hull commented: “Awww this is lovely news! Congratulations Gen and Ryan!”

Olympic gold medallist Sally Pearson replied: “This is fantastic! Congratulations.”

Fellow athletes Brooke Stratton, Liz Clay and Liz Parnov additionally shared their congratulations on the submit.

But within the photograph, Gregson was as soon as once more donning a moon boot – however this time on her left leg. In January, she needed to as soon as once more endure surgical procedure to shave off some bone that had been rubbing in opposition to her left Achilles.

“Let’s try this again,” she posted to Instagram on the time.

“It’s been such an adventure returning to this point of exercise (from my Achilles rupture) but I have loved more days than not, that’s for sure.

“I’m so grateful for everyone around me. We’ve managed to see so many friends and family over the last few months which has made whatever’s going on in my life seem so easy and stress free.

“This next step is a necessary one and I’m excited to be closer again to what I love doing most – racing! Can’t wait.”

Speaking to Channel 7 in Tokyo, Gregson vowed to return to aggressive athletics regardless of the horror setback.

“It’s raw, it’s hard. I’m not okay yet but I will be,” she mentioned in August final 12 months.

“I haven’t spoken to many people so that’s why I’m a bit vulnerable right now but I’ll be happy soon. Just getting through it.

“It’s looking like I’m not just going to get one Achilles fixed I’m going to try and go for both which means the next year ahead of me is pretty brutal.

“I’ll be wheelchair-bound for a while but (her husband) Ryan is on his way home and I’ll meet him in Singapore and we’ll work out a plan from there and it will be a good one because we’re a good team and I wouldn’t have come this far without him.

“I’m just ready to find a plan for the next year or so because I don’t feel like I’m done yet. I love the roads. I think I’ve got a lot to give in the marathon or just in road running in general and I’m such a proud Australian athlete.

“I just couldn’t imagine a setback like this tearing me away from the sport. I don’t see it that way.”