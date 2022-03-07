All-New Volkswagen Virtus Compact Sedan: What To Expect?

The all-new Volkswagen Virtus compact sedan is about to make its international debut in India tomorrow, on March 8, 2022. The new Virtus is the primary VW sedan to be constructed on the localised MQB A0 IN platform, and it’ll exchange the ageing Volkswagen Vento in India. Now, Volkswagen India is unveiling the automotive forward of its official launch, which is able to occur later. With the Polo going out of manufacturing, the Virtus would be the most inexpensive providing from the German carmaker in India. And this is what you may count on from the brand new Volkswagen Virtus compact sedan.

Platform

Now, we’ve already informed you that the Virtus shall be based mostly on the MQB A0 IN platform, which is the localised model of the model’s modular structure, specifically developed for India. We have already got the Volkswagen Taigun, which relies on the identical platform, the Virtus shall be positioned slightly below the compact SUV.

Volkswagen Virtus relies on the MQB A0 IN platform, much like the VW Taigun compact SUV

Design and Styling

We nonetheless have not seen the automotive in its undisguised avatar. However, based mostly on the a number of spy images we’ve seen, and the teaser launched by the carmaker, the Virtus shall be greater than the outgoing Vento and shall be comparable in dimensions to Skoda’s Slavia, which measures 4,541 mm in size, 1,752 mm in width, 1,487 mm in top, and it comes with a wheelbase of two,651 mm. Expect to see LED taillamps as commonplace, full LED headlights within the top-end trim, and new LED daytime operating lamps. It will even include 16-inch alloy wheels.

Interior and Features

The cabin and options shall be revealed on the official debut, nevertheless, we count on to see choices like a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a digital instrument cluster, flat-bottom multi-functional steering wheel and extra. The Virtus can also be anticipated to get ventilated seats, a wi-fi charger, an electrical sunroof and a tonne of ordinary security options.

The Volkswagen Virtus will get the identical engine choices because the Taigun, which will get two turbocharged petrol motors – a 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI

Engine and Transmission

The Volkswagen Virtus will get the identical engine choices because the Taigun, which will get two turbocharged petrol motors – a 1.0-litre TSI and 1.5-litre TSI, and each shall be provided in handbook and computerized decisions. The former makes 113 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque, and it comes mated to a 6-speed handbook gearbox and an non-compulsory 6-speed computerized torque converter. The greater 1.5-litre motor makes 148 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed handbook gearbox and a 7-speed DSG computerized unit.

Launch, Price and Rivals

We count on VW to launch the Virtus sedan round April 2022. While we don’t count on the costs to be revealed on the official debut on March 8, we count on the Virtus to be priced from ₹ 10 lakh, going as much as ₹ 17 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Upon launch, it should compete with the likes of Honda City, Hyundai Verna, and Maruti Suzuki Ciaz.

