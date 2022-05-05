All-NEW XL6 – Time to Indulge

NEXA has all the time believed in creating the automobiles of tomorrow, The All-New XL6 is predicated on this philosophy.

What is ‘Indulgence’? It’s taking the day trip to unwind by yourself. To savour each second and make time for easy pleasures in life. Be it immersing your self within the tunes of your favorite music or dropping your self in a very good guide. Indulgence is doing issues that preserve you excited, preserve you snug, and provide a way of fulfilment. All emotions that you just expertise when you find yourself inside The All-New XL6 from NEXA.

The All-New XL6 is predicated on the corporate’s Crafted Futurism design language, that includes a daring face and sporty alloy wheels.

NEXA has all the time believed in creating the automobiles of tomorrow, and according to the identical philosophy, The All-New XL6 is predicated on its Crafted Futurism design language. The All-New XL6 radiates class, which is additional accentuated Bold Front Grille with Sweeping X-Bar Element with Integrated LED Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs), which seamlessly merge with the daring headlights. At the identical time, the aggressive shoulder strains, again door garnish, sporty roof rails, and bigger Dual-Tone Machined-Finish R-16 Alloy Wheels add to the imposing SUV-ish stance of the XL6. Whereas the dual-tone exterior, a brand new shark-fin antenna, and roof spoiler evoke a stronger presence wherever you go.

When it involves consolation, The All-New XL6 is actually unmatched, as each the motive force and co-driver now get ventilated seats with automated local weather management.

Step inside The All-New XL6, and end up welcomed by its plush and tastefully crafted cabin. The beautiful craftsmanship is highlighted by the stylish all-black inside and silver accents working throughout the premium stone-finish dashboard and door trims. And on the subject of consolation, The All-New XL6 is actually unmatched. Upfront, each the motive force and co-driver now get ventilated seats, so it doesn’t matter what the temperature is outdoors, it will preserve you cool and comfy. This is additional ensured by the IR Cut entrance windshield and Dark Green UV Cut glass. Plus, the 2nd row Captain Seats include particular person armrests along with one-touch recline and slide characteristic, which lets you chill out, lean again and unwind. The seats are upholstered in a premium leatherette materials, providing enhanced assist, whereas the ample legroom and Automatic Climate Control make sure that you get the utmost consolation irrespective of how lengthy the drive is. If that is not indulgence at its finest, what’s?

The All-New XL6 is provided with a Full HD SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, with Advanced Voice Assist and customisable screens.

In as we speak’s day and age, sensible and futuristic tech play an necessary function in elevating the extent of indulgences, and The All-New XL6 has no scarcity of that. To preserve you indulged in leisure, the MPV comes geared up with a Full HD SmartPlay Pro infotainment system, with Advanced Voice Assist and customisable screens. The system comes with each Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, so irrespective of which gadget you might be utilizing, connectivity won’t ever be a difficulty. Want to make a name? textual content somebody? or just play your favorite music? effectively you are able to do all that and extra with the SmartPlay Pro of The All-New XL6.

The All-New XL6 additionally comes with in-built Suzuki Connect, an Advanced Telematics Solution, that includes a bunch of linked automotive options.

But that is not it, The All-New XL6 additionally comes with in-built Suzuki Connect, an Advanced Telematics Solution that takes the linked automotive expertise to the subsequent degree. The system comes with a bunch of linked automotive options that allows you to remotely change on and management the Air-conditioning system, lock doorways, get real-time standing of car motion, safety and security alerts, and sustain together with your car’s well being, and so on. Plus, it is also suitable with Alexa Skill and options Smartwatch connectivity/compatibility, so you might be all the time accountable for your automotive, irrespective of the place you might be. The All-New XL6 is actually a tech-enabled indulgence.

Safety options like 4 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, Driver and Co-driver Seat Belt Reminder, and Rear Parking Sensors, make The All-New XL6 your personal private security cocoon.

If that is not all, The All-New XL6 would not compromise on security both as effectively, because of the NEXA Safety Shield. The MPV is constructed on the Suzuki TECT platform and is made from high-tensile metal, which successfully absorbs and disperses crash vitality and makes it your security cocoon. This comes along with the protection internet of 4 airbags, ISOFIX mounts, Speed Alert System, Driver and Co-driver Seat Belt Reminder, and Rear Parking Sensors, which come as normal. While the brand new 360 View Camera affords you a birds-eye view of your surrounding, making parking simpler than ever, the automated variants provide the added safety of ESP and Hill Hold Assist as effectively.

The All-New XL6’s 360 View Camera affords you a birds-eye view of your surrounding, taking security and comfort to the subsequent degree.

Well, this doesn’t suggest The All-New XL6 is all about consolation and no enjoyable? For those that wish to bask in some driving enjoyable, The All-New XL6 is powered by the Next Generation Okay-Series 1.5-litre Dual-Jet Dual VVT Engine with Progressive Smart Hybrid Technology. The engine churns out practically 102 bhp at 6000 rpm and develops a meaty torque of 135 Nm at 4300 rpm, which interprets to some nice driving enjoyable. While you do get the sleek and slick 5-speed handbook gearbox, for these on the lookout for some spirited driving, The All-New XL6 additionally comes with the choice of a brand new 6-speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters that additional enhances your expertise. The new 6AT model offers optimum efficiency by providing you with extra highly effective acceleration with impressively fast shift occasions.

For these on the lookout for some spirited driving, The All-New XL6 additionally comes with the choice of a brand new 6-speed Automatic Transmission with paddle shifters.

The solely query that is still; what are you ready for? Visit the NEXA website today to indulge your self with The All-New XL6.

