‘All not well in BJP,’ says Congress on delay in govt formation in Goa

The endless delay in swearing in a brand new authorities in Goa greater than eight days after the election outcomes had been declared indicated that every one was not properly with the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Congress alleged on Friday saying additional delays may result in a constitutional deadlock within the state.

“On the day of results, the BJP leadership announced that they are going to form the government with the support of independents and other political parties. Even after a week’s time since the results were declared, the BJP has failed to stake claim for the formation of government. The BJP leadership is just buying time, giving one excuse or the other and has completely failed to give a clear picture on the formation of the government,” Digambar Kamat, who addressed a press convention with the 11 Congress MLAs stated on Friday.

“It is loud and clear that ‘all is not well’ in the BJP, and hence the people of Goa are deprived of a government to govern the state. We condemn the dilly- dallying tactics of the BJP which is depriving the people of Goa from having a full-fledged government in place. This act of the BJP government is a gross injustice on the people of Goa, who came out in large numbers to exercise their democratic right in expectation of a government,” Kamat stated.

Another MLA and head of the Congress authorized cell Adv Carlos Alvares Ferreira, known as on the Governor to “intervene”.

“A caretaker Chief Minister cannot continue for weeks, he needs to prove his majority on the floor of the house. BJP does not have the majority number now,” he stated.

The BJP hit again saying that the one purpose they delayed was on account of the continued Holi festivities as they deliberate to have a ‘grand’ swearing-in ceremony.

“The Congress does not have any right to speak on formation of government. The people of Goa know that the BJP government will be formed; only the formality of swearing-in is left. Newly elected MLAs are concerned about Goa and the government will be formed under the leadership of Pramod Sawant. Only a formal announcement is left,” BJP MLA Govind Gaude stated.