‘All Of Us Are Dead’ Reaches Major Netflix Viewership Milestone

The fashionable new zombie Korean drama All Of Us Are Dead has helped South Korea set yet one more new file on Netflix within the US.

Based on the webtoon Now At Our School by Joo Dong-geun, the collection follows a bunch of highschool college students who discover themselves trapped on campus within the midst of a zombie apocalypse.

After topping the charts on Netflix in over 25 international locations by January 31, All Of Us Are Dead reached the height of the streaming platform’s every day Top 10 record within the States on February 4. This is a big milestone for South Korean leisure because the present is just the second non-English-language collection to ever attain that place.

Due to the success of Squid Game and All Of Us Are Dead, Korea is now the primary nation to position a number of foreign-language collection on the prime of the streaming service’s charts, in response to Deadline. The zombie collection was launched on January 28 and took the highest spot after 7 days, just some days greater than the 4 days it took Squid Game to perform this feat.

Okay-dramas have turn into extraordinarily fashionable within the US, with viewership rising by over 200% between 2019 and 2021. While no different Korean collection has topped the Netflix US chart, titles reminiscent of Hellbound and My Name have made it into the Top 10.

Park Solomon, who performs Lee Soo-hyuk within the collection, just lately spoke in regards to the course of behind the actors’ performances on the present. “We tried really hard to act like modern Korean high school students,” he mentioned, declaring how way back the supply materials was launched. “Compared to 13 years ago when the webtoon was made, the culture of high school students is different now.”

