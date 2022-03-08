Europe
All OSCE observers leaves Ukraine
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8
Trend:
Employees of the particular monitoring mission of the Organization
for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who labored within the
east of Ukraine, evacuated and droop the publication of experiences,
acknowledged on the OSCE web site, Trend experiences citing Interfax.
“The mission has accomplished a brief evacuation from its space
of operation,” the mission mentioned in a March 7 assertion.
“The Special Monitoring Mission has suspended work on
reporting,” it says.