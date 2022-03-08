All OSCE observers leaves Ukraine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 8

Trend:

Employees of the particular monitoring mission of the Organization

for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), who labored within the

east of Ukraine, evacuated and droop the publication of experiences,

acknowledged on the OSCE web site, Trend experiences citing Interfax.

“The mission has accomplished a brief evacuation from its space

of operation,” the mission mentioned in a March 7 assertion.

“The Special Monitoring Mission has suspended work on

reporting,” it says.