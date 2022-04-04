All-round Livingstone consigns CSK to third straight loss

Punjab Kings 180 for 8 (Livingstone 60, Dhawan 33, Jordan 2-23) beat Chennai Super Kings 126 (Dube 57, Chahar 3-25, Livingstone 2-25) by 54 runs

Chennai Super Kings’ winless begin to the 2022 IPL continued into a 3rd recreation because the defending champions this time fell aside after opting to chase. Punjab Kings claimed the spoils within the royal rumble at Brabourne Stadium, their second victory arrange by Liam Livingstone ‘s boundary-fuelled 60 from 32 balls, after which a glowing begin with the ball from debutant seamer Vaibhav Arora, who claimed figures of two for 21 as Super Kings tumbled to 23 for 4 contained in the powerplay.

Despite an early development for sides successful whereas chasing, this was the third recreation in a row through which a complete was efficiently defended. Super Kings had been maybe the happier aspect on the midway mark, after dragging Kings again from a rating of 109 for two with one ball of the tenth over to go, however the indicators that their innings may not be the anticipated stroll had been when Chris Jordan, who claimed 2 for 23 with a superb death-bowling show, famous with shock the shortage of night dew.

Needing to go at 9 an over on a Brabourne floor that had regarded good for batting, Super Kings had been shortly in bother because the Kings seam assault punched holes of their high order. Kagiso Rabada, Arora and Arshdeep Singh all struck within the powerplay, and when Ambati Rayudu was acrobatically caught by one other debutant, wicketkeeper Jitesh Sharma, off a vicious Odean Smith lifter within the eighth over, the sport was all however over as a contest.

From 36 for five, Super Kings had been indebted to Shivam Dube’s 30-ball 57 for preserving them clinging to the tails of the asking price. But Livingstone struck twice in two balls to proceed a effective night time’s work and when MS Dhoni was ninth out in the beginning of the 18th over, caught behind for a laboured 23 off 28, the jig actually was up.

Livi lets fly

Picked up for a worth of 11.5 crore INR (USD 1.53 million) in February’s public sale, following a stellar yr in T20 competitions all over the world, Livingstone was nonetheless ready for a efficiency to match his billing on the IPL. He lastly produced below the lights in Mumbai, taking the assault again to Super Kings after wickets in every of the primary two overs had left Kings 14 for two.

Livingstone’s aggression was the chief purpose for Kings posting the second-highest powerplay rating of the season up to now (Super Kings have conceded the highest two). Left-arm swing bowler Mukesh Choudhary bore the brunt of it, conceding 34 runs from the 12 balls delivered to Livingstone – his third over alone costing 26. Three occasions Livingstone made room to thrashes sixes to the brief leg-side boundary – one among them a 108-metre monster – whereas additionally crashing Choudhary for fours down the bottom, over cowl (twice) and previous brief third.

With Shikhar Dhawan discovering his groove by taking three boundaries off Dwayne Bravo’s introductory over, Kings had been up and working at 72 for two after six.

Livingstone’s lives

Super Kings ought to have eliminated Livingstone within the first over after the powerplay, nevertheless. Having danced right down to crash Jadeja’s first ball into the sightscreen for his fourth six, he sliced the ultimate ball of the over straight to brief third – however Rayudu, regardless of having time to settle below it, shelled a easy likelihood. In the following over, a skinny edge down the leg aspect off Dwaine Pretorius was held by Dhoni, just for the keeper to floor the ball in his glove ideas as he dived to his left.

Livingstone duly introduced up his first IPL half-century, from 27 balls, a few overs later, through a top-edged swat at Bravo that sailed over effective leg. The Englishman’s earlier highest rating within the competitors was 44 off 26 balls, made in his second match for Rajasthan Royals in 2019, and he had gone 9 innings with out passing 25 since then.

CSK tighten up

A 95-run stand between Livingstone and Dhawan had Kings on monitor for the 200-plus rating that they probably wanted to really feel secure. But after Dhawan miscued Bravo to the sting of the quilt ring from the ultimate ball of the tenth over, and Livingstone was this time taken by Rayudu at brief third in Jadeja’s subsequent, the innings stuttered in direction of an unsatisfactory conclusion within the face of some stable loss of life bowling from Jordan, enjoying his first recreation for Super Kings, and Dwaine Pretorius.

Jordan had began nicely, avoiding the early carnage to ship down two powerplay overs at a value of 13 runs. He then picked up 2 for 10 whereas bowling the sixteenth and 18th, repeatedly hitting a yorker size and forcing Shahrukh Khan and Smith to unsuccessfully tackle the longer leg-side boundary. Sharma’s cameo apart, Kings lacked a batter to complete the innings off, managing to cobble 71 for five from their final ten overs.

Gaikwad units tone

Epitomising the champions’ struggles has been the type of Ruturaj Gaikwad, final season’s orange cap winner. For the third match in a row, Gaikwad lasted simply 4 balls and did not handle to get previous 1; right here he might need been caught off each his second and third balls, earlier than Rabada ultimately coaxed a thick exterior edge to slide from the ultimate ball of the second over. With Robin Uthappa caught off a vanguard two balls later, Moeen Ali chopping on within the fifth and Jadeja additionally bowled off an inside edge, Super Kings had made the type of horror begin from which their chase might by no means recuperate.

Kings debutants shine

Discussion earlier than Kings’ third recreation had centered on how they could get Jonny Bairstow into their aspect. In the top, the skilled England batter wasn’t wanted, and it was two males handed their IPL caps earlier than the toss that stood out. Sharma made a assured begin with the bat, swiping his second ball, from Moeen, for six and touchdown comparable blows on Choudhary and Jadeja in a sparky 26 off 17; he later added a shocking seize to dismiss Rayudu, and was the prime mover in Kings reviewing to have Dhoni caught down the leg aspect off Rahul Chahar.