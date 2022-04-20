Cricket
All-star bowling, big Warner-Shaw stand lead Capitals demolition of Kings
The Delhi Capitals gamers spent the final 4 days inside their lodge rooms, not sure if they’d get to play this match. They even had a change of venues to facilitate the match, however until about an hour earlier than the sport, they did not have the go-ahead to go to the bottom, particularly with a sixth member, Tim Seifert, testing positive for Covid-19 on the day. From the second they had been uncaged, virtually every part went proper: they received the toss, bowled Punjab Kings out for 115, and chased it down in 10.3 overs to earn some additional time without work earlier than they went again into their rooms.