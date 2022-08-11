All teachers should be paid ‘outstanding’ wages

Democracies should study from their errors Mick Ryan is correct when he says the world’s democracies should put together themselves for more and more hostile actions from Russia and China (“Bearing down on democracies”, August 11). It’s now clear {that a} resort to power is taken into account an choice by these highly effective world actors. But allow us to not overlook our rapid previous. The democracies Ryan calls to arms have additionally resorted to power to guard their perceived nationwide curiosity, whether or not or not it’s in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya or Serbia. How can we anticipate peaceable behaviour from autocratic governments when we now have violently imposed our will on sovereign nations? Ryan suggests governments should inform their residents concerning the advantage of defending democracy. This just isn’t sufficient. We should give our residents a stake in our societies. This just isn’t about ideas resembling common suffrage however about entry to a residing wage, respectable housing, healthcare, and equality of alternative. How can we anticipate our youth to guard our democratic values once we don’t present them with secure jobs, inexpensive housing and equitable schooling? I agree with Ryan, however the activity is way more durable than he suggests. We should acknowledge our personal missteps and recommit to peace. And then, importantly, we should give our youth a real stake in our society. Vincent Sicari, Haberfield

Ryan implores us to worth democracy extra and face down autocrats with would possibly. Perhaps we might if we might see it. Political rorts for electorates are small change in contrast with these benefiting from tax concessions and accelerated tax deductions for traders, firms, and the rich. Developers destroy the environment and construct low energy-quality housing whereas subverting clever city planning and corrupting native authorities. A 3rd of households who pay lease are more and more homeless as a result of we can’t “afford” to finance inexpensive public housing. Wage earners haven’t had an actual enhance in earnings for many years whereas company earnings have risen to traditionally excessive ranges. Tax cuts for the well-off are prioritised by authorities whereas our well being care and public schooling programs are starved of funding. Private colleges fund extravagant capital works with taxpayer {dollars}. Welfare for the dispossessed and disabled are topic to punitive “mutual obligation” controls disguised as integrity measures. Our elders are devalued and denied dignified and supportive aged care. Retiring politicians slide effortlessly into sinecures with firms, or on the taxpayer greenback as “public servants”, whereas already having fun with beneficiant pension schemes. Retiring senior public servants share this gravy practice too. How can we separate the privilege of the highly effective from that of the autocrat? Vested pursuits have captured governments in any respect ranges and devalued our vote. The corruption of the polity appears full. Is this the democracy we’re being requested to worth? Victor Boase, Narraweena For a lot of the lifetime of the democratic United States, it has engaged in abroad conflicts with coups, bombing and invasions, together with some for democracies that had been seen as too left-wing. They have army bases everywhere in the world and should not afraid to make use of them with Australia blissful to affix in on every army fiasco. Are we actually able to lecture different nations on their behaviour when our democratic defence insurance policies appear to be written by the military-industrial complicated? Graeme Finn, Summer Hill We’re sufficiently old to have misplaced two younger uncles within the final nice conflagration of dictatorial stupidity – one in Europe, the opposite within the Pacific. How do I really feel after I view the dictators march once more? How dare they. Have they forgotten we had been allies then and tens of millions died from the democracies that saved them? You’d suppose a burning planet would draw us all collectively in frequent trigger. Sue Young, Bensville

Winds of change arrive ultimately I used to be blissful to learn that finally we could also be seeing wind generators off our shoreline (“Giant wind turbines on horizon”, August 11). Australia is critically lagging in putting in these and if this plan goes forward, those that have opposed them up to now will not be capable of complain about visible and aural air pollution. Dorothy Gliksman, Cedar Brush Creek NSW residents have already efficiently campaigned in opposition to oil rigs alongside the shoreline and there’s a hazard that wind generators will likely be equally resisted. Rather than the comparability chart, maybe it will be higher to incorporate photographs of comparable installations in Europe. These usually function in telecasts of the Tour de France or drama applications and the visible influence varies relying on the variety of generators, the gap from the shore and the coastal topography. With cautious planning, they are going to be a welcome addition to the state’s renewable energy technology. Philip Cooney, Wentworth Falls While I wholeheartedly help the transfer to offshore wind farms, it does concern me that seabird populations and marine animals will likely be impacted by these constructions. How will birds in flight be protected against the enormous rotating blades? How will migrating whales navigate the embedded pillars? Stuart Laurence, Cammeray

State of the unions Unlike Steven Hamilton, I’m not too younger to recall a time of full employment with honest wages, a time when schooling was seen as a societal funding fairly than an financial expense, a time when an expectation of safety of tenure was thought to be cheap, a time when housing was inexpensive, a time earlier than we had been all patiently anticipating the wonderful impact of trickle down (“Unions’ jobs plan a facile fantasy”, August 11). It was a time earlier than commerce unions had been forcibly decreased to the financial fringes by neo-liberal considering governments. The penalties of this ideological strategy is now patently evident within the Australia of at this time. James Laukka, Epping Unions don’t oppose immigration. What they do oppose are: exploitative labour practices, unsafe working situations, wages under the award, and any rorting that weakens the economic system via labour-hire loopholes. Unfortunately, our abroad pals are sometimes the victims of such office abuse. Michael Wheatley, Rock Forest Driving progress Electric automobiles beat inside combustion engines (ICE) on all fronts (Letters, August 11). Even utilizing electrical energy from the grid, EVs use far much less power and trigger far much less atmospheric air pollution than ICE automobiles. This is essentially as a result of an ICE automobile wastes 70 per cent of its expended power in warmth and inside mechanical motion and solely makes use of 30 p.c of the power to maneuver the automobile. EVs use almost the entire battery power to maneuver the automobile ahead. Paul Gannon, Coopers Shoot

In reward of vaccines It is disturbing to see studies on the rise of the fully preventable polio in London (“Polio shot to be offered to children in London after more virus found”, smh.com.au, August 11). My mom had polio as a baby and though she was a fortunate survivor, the lengthy keep in isolation in hospital as a younger little one, a persistent limp and weak point in a single aspect, and in her later years post-polio syndrome, ensured life-long after results. She used to say no polio survivor could be anti-vaccination and her hero was Jonas Salk, who developed the vaccine and by no means patented it in order that it might be accessible to all. Mary Anne Kennan, Burwood Trumpet of doom? Forget North Korea and China. Forget Russia and Iran. The greatest menace to American peace and safety is the narcissist within the large mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. It is previous time they swooped on Mar-a-Lago. The solely query the FBI must reply is what took so lengthy (“Raid on Trump home galvanises supporters,” August 11). Richard Keyes, Enfield Trump had often requested Hillary Clinton to be locked up for her alleged mishandling of official paperwork. To flip round and accuse the FBI of a “witch hunt” now that he’s below investigation for a similar transgression is hypocrisy.

If Trump genuinely believes he’s been wronged, his attorneys might have filed an emergency movement of momentary restraining order in court docket to cease the FBI from reviewing the seized contents and even problem the warrant itself. But they selected to solely complain on cable TV. That ought to inform us the validity of their arguments. Han Yang, North Turramurra If he goes to jail, will or not it’s Donald Trump’s first full sentence? Chris Roylance, Paddington No nonsense The current spate of letters relating to the non-approval of loans to girls jogged my memory of the time in 1976 after I was attending a college as a scholar (Letters, August 11). The first day again after the summer time break, I used to be known as to the workplace of the pinnacle of the campus. He inquired as to when my child was due and requested after I could be taking depart from my research. When I mentioned that I had not deliberate to take depart – other than two to a few days in hospital after the beginning – he acknowledged that whereas he was head honcho he wouldn’t have pregnant girls strolling round his campus. I held my floor and he didn’t have a leg to face on. Helen Russell, Leichhardt

Two a lot, two quickly Your author disregarded an important one (“Top tips for skiing with kids”, August 11). Don’t anticipate a two-year-old to learn to ski. We had a lot of good snowboarding holidays with our youngsters, however they didn’t begin till the age of 5. Stick to the seashore till your kids are sufficiently old to start out co-ordinating a fancy process like snowboarding. Phillip Kerrigan, Mortlake In tune with the nation A dirge certainly (Letters, August 11). There are many extra stirring anthems: the Welsh belting out Land of My Fathers at soccer matches or the Canadians proudly singing Oh Canada. I Am Australian will surely seize the second. At least most of us know the phrases. Patricia Slidziunas, Woonona Your correspondent wants to go to my granddaughters’ main college throughout meeting. The anthem model they play is in an up-beat, sooner tempo full with didgeridoo accompaniment. To see almost 500 younger youngsters and their lecturers rocking the anthem brings a smile to this previous nonna, and appears a optimistic strategy to finish schooling week. Helen Lewin, Tumbi Umbi

Points on the board I’m with Serena. I’ve now “evolved” from my job into the previous age pension (“For Serena, saying goodbye may be just the latest reinvention”, August 11). Trevor Sheridan, Charmhaven Building a view The cartoon by John Shakespeare (Letters, August 11) of a developer’s constructing flipping the fowl to Sydney jogs my memory of Titus Groan, the 1946 novel by Mervyn Peake: “This tower … arose like a mutilated finger from among the fists of knuckled masonry and pointed blasphemously at heaven. At night the owls made of it an echoing throat; by day it stood voiceless and cast its long shadow.” Steve Coates, Port Macquarie