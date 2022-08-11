All teachers should be paid ‘outstanding’ wages

Democracies should study from their errors Mick Ryan is true when he says the world’s democracies should put together themselves for more and more hostile actions from Russia and China (“Bearing down on democracies”, August 11). It’s now clear {that a} resort to pressure is taken into account an possibility by these highly effective world actors. But allow us to not neglect our fast previous. The democracies Ryan calls to arms have additionally resorted to pressure to guard their perceived nationwide curiosity, whether or not or not it’s in Afghanistan, Iraq, Libya or Serbia. How can we count on peaceable behaviour from autocratic governments when we’ve violently imposed our will on sovereign nations? Ryan suggests governments should inform their residents in regards to the advantage of defending democracy. This shouldn’t be sufficient. We should give our residents a stake in our societies. This shouldn’t be about ideas equivalent to common suffrage however about entry to a dwelling wage, respectable housing, healthcare, and equality of alternative. How can we count on our youth to guard our democratic values after we don’t present them with secure jobs, reasonably priced housing and equitable schooling? I agree with Ryan, however the job is much more durable than he suggests. We should acknowledge our personal missteps and recommit to peace. And then, importantly, we should give our youth a real stake in our society. Vincent Sicari, Haberfield

Ryan implores us to worth democracy extra and face down autocrats with may. Perhaps we’d if we may see it. Political rorts for electorates are small change in contrast with these benefiting from tax concessions and accelerated tax deductions for traders, firms, and the rich. Developers destroy the environment and construct low energy-quality housing whereas subverting clever city planning and corrupting native authorities. A 3rd of households who pay lease are more and more homeless as a result of we can’t “afford” to finance reasonably priced public housing. Wage earners haven’t had an actual enhance in earnings for many years whereas company earnings have risen to traditionally excessive ranges. Tax cuts for the well-off are prioritised by authorities whereas our well being care and public schooling programs are starved of funding. Private faculties fund extravagant capital works with taxpayer {dollars}. Welfare for the dispossessed and disabled are topic to punitive “mutual obligation” controls disguised as integrity measures. Our elders are devalued and denied dignified and supportive aged care. Retiring politicians slide effortlessly into sinecures with firms, or on the taxpayer greenback as “public servants”, whereas already having fun with beneficiant pension schemes. Retiring senior public servants share this gravy practice too. How can we separate the privilege of the highly effective from that of the autocrat? Vested pursuits have captured governments in any respect ranges and devalued our vote. The corruption of the polity appears full. Is this the democracy we’re being requested to worth? Victor Boase, Narraweena For many of the lifetime of the democratic United States, it has engaged in abroad conflicts with coups, bombing and invasions, together with some for democracies that had been seen as too left-wing. They have navy bases everywhere in the world and aren’t afraid to make use of them with Australia glad to hitch in on every navy fiasco. Are we actually ready to lecture different international locations on their behaviour when our democratic defence insurance policies appear to be written by the military-industrial complicated? Graeme Finn, Summer Hill We’re sufficiently old to have misplaced two younger uncles within the final nice conflagration of dictatorial stupidity – one in Europe, the opposite within the Pacific. How do I really feel once I view the dictators march once more? How dare they. Have they forgotten we had been allies then and tens of millions died from the democracies that saved them? You’d assume a burning planet would draw us all collectively in frequent trigger. Sue Young, Bensville

Winds of change arrive eventually I used to be glad to learn that eventually we could also be seeing wind generators off our shoreline (“Giant wind turbines on horizon”, August 11). Australia is severely lagging in putting in these and if this plan goes forward, those that have opposed them prior to now will not have the ability to complain about visible and aural air pollution. Dorothy Gliksman, Cedar Brush Creek NSW residents have already efficiently campaigned in opposition to oil rigs alongside the shoreline and there’s a hazard that wind generators will probably be equally resisted. Rather than the comparability chart, maybe it could be higher to incorporate pictures of comparable installations in Europe. These typically function in telecasts of the Tour de France or drama applications and the visible affect varies relying on the variety of generators, the gap from the shore and the coastal topography. With cautious planning, they are going to be a welcome addition to the state’s renewable energy era. Philip Cooney, Wentworth Falls While I wholeheartedly help the transfer to offshore wind farms, it does concern me that seabird populations and marine animals will probably be impacted by these buildings. How will birds in flight be shielded from the large rotating blades? How will migrating whales navigate the embedded pillars? Stuart Laurence, Cammeray

State of the unions Unlike Steven Hamilton, I’m not too younger to recall a time of full employment with truthful wages, a time when schooling was seen as a societal funding quite than an financial expense, a time when an expectation of safety of tenure was considered cheap, a time when housing was reasonably priced, a time earlier than we had been all patiently anticipating the wonderful impact of trickle down (“Unions’ jobs plan a facile fantasy”, August 11). It was a time earlier than commerce unions had been forcibly decreased to the financial fringes by neo-liberal pondering governments. The penalties of this ideological method is now patently evident within the Australia of at present. James Laukka, Epping Unions don’t oppose immigration. What they do oppose are: exploitative labour practices, unsafe working circumstances, wages beneath the award, and any rorting that weakens the financial system by way of labour-hire loopholes. Unfortunately, our abroad mates are sometimes the victims of such office abuse. Michael Wheatley, Rock Forest Driving progress Electric autos beat inside combustion engines (ICE) on all fronts (Letters, August 11). Even utilizing electrical energy from the grid, EVs use far much less vitality and trigger far much less atmospheric air pollution than ICE autos. This is essentially as a result of an ICE automobile wastes 70 per cent of its expended vitality in warmth and inside mechanical motion and solely makes use of 30 % of the vitality to maneuver the automobile. EVs use practically all the battery vitality to maneuver the automobile ahead. Paul Gannon, Coopers Shoot

In reward of vaccines It is disturbing to see reviews on the rise of the completely preventable polio in London (“Polio shot to be offered to children in London after more virus found”, smh.com.au, August 11). My mom had polio as a toddler and though she was a fortunate survivor, the lengthy keep in isolation in hospital as a younger baby, a persistent limp and weak spot in a single facet, and in her later years post-polio syndrome, ensured life-long after results. She used to say no polio survivor could be anti-vaccination and her hero was Jonas Salk, who developed the vaccine and by no means patented it in order that it may very well be accessible to all. Mary Anne Kennan, Burwood Trumpet of doom? Forget North Korea and China. Forget Russia and Iran. The largest menace to American peace and safety is the narcissist within the large mansion in Palm Beach, Florida. It is previous time they swooped on Mar-a-Lago. The solely query the FBI must reply is what took so lengthy (“Raid on Trump home galvanises supporters,” August 11). Richard Keyes, Enfield Trump had continuously requested Hillary Clinton to be locked up for her alleged mishandling of official paperwork. To flip round and accuse the FBI of a “witch hunt” now that he’s underneath investigation for a similar transgression is hypocrisy.

If Trump genuinely believes he’s been wronged, his attorneys may have filed an emergency movement of short-term restraining order in courtroom to cease the FBI from reviewing the seized contents and even problem the warrant itself. But they selected to solely complain on cable TV. That ought to inform us the validity of their arguments. Han Yang, North Turramurra If he goes to jail, will or not it’s Donald Trump’s first full sentence? Chris Roylance, Paddington No nonsense The current spate of letters relating to the non-approval of loans to girls jogged my memory of the time in 1976 once I was attending a college as a scholar (Letters, August 11). The first day again after the summer time break, I used to be referred to as to the workplace of the top of the campus. He inquired as to when my child was due and requested once I could be taking depart from my research. When I mentioned that I had not deliberate to take depart – aside from two to 3 days in hospital after the beginning – he said that whereas he was head honcho he wouldn’t have pregnant girls strolling round his campus. I held my floor and he didn’t have a leg to face on. Helen Russell, Leichhardt

Two a lot, two quickly Your author ignored an important one (“Top tips for skiing with kids”, August 11). Don’t count on a two-year-old to learn to ski. We had a lot of good snowboarding holidays with our children, however they didn’t begin till the age of 5. Stick to the seaside till your kids are sufficiently old to start out co-ordinating a fancy process like snowboarding. Phillip Kerrigan, Mortlake In tune with the nation A dirge certainly (Letters, August 11). There are many extra stirring anthems: the Welsh belting out Land of My Fathers at soccer matches or the Canadians proudly singing Oh Canada. I Am Australian would definitely seize the second. At least most of us know the phrases. Patricia Slidziunas, Woonona Your correspondent wants to go to my granddaughters’ major college throughout meeting. The anthem model they play is in an up-beat, quicker tempo full with didgeridoo accompaniment. To see practically 500 younger children and their academics rocking the anthem brings a smile to this outdated nonna, and appears a optimistic technique to finish schooling week. Helen Lewin, Tumbi Umbi

Points on the board I’m with Serena. I’ve now “evolved” from my job into the outdated age pension (“For Serena, saying goodbye may be just the latest reinvention”, August 11). Trevor Sheridan, Charmhaven Building a view The cartoon by John Shakespeare (Letters, August 11) of a developer’s constructing flipping the chook to Sydney jogs my memory of Titus Groan, the 1946 novel by Mervyn Peake: “This tower … arose like a mutilated finger from among the fists of knuckled masonry and pointed blasphemously at heaven. At night the owls made of it an echoing throat; by day it stood voiceless and cast its long shadow.” Steve Coates, Port Macquarie