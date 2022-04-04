All the footpath’s a catwalk for Tecoma’s op shop fashionista

Ms Trebilco buys all her garments besides underwear in op retailers, and bargains have included snaring a Gianni Versace gown for $7, and a big pair of classic Yves Saint Laurent sun shades for $6. But she is just not valuable. “I’ll wear anything including cheap stuff. Kids’ or men’s clothes, or costumes.” She retains an eye fixed out for “something different, some sort of different shape or a really fabulous pattern or an amazing vintage piece.” An Audrey Hepburn type look – Michelle Trebilco along with her canine, Matisse. She usually makes her personal equipment, affixing a doll’s head or fairy wings to go items, or turning a water filter jug right into a purse.

Her four-year-old Facebook web page, Veteran Vamp — A Thriftilicious Fashionista, has 13,000 followers Michelle Trebilco in a gown purchased at an opp store along with her canine, Matisse. Yarra Ranges primarily based photographer Pauline Klemm has twice stopped her automobile and received out to {photograph} Ms Trebilco and her newest outfit, describing her as “an incredible woman” and “a showstopper.” Ms Trebilco was born in Papua New Guinea to Australian mother and father – her father labored within the public service – however her household moved to Canberra when she was a child, and he or she grew up there. She moved to Melbourne in 1984 partly to comply with her beloved AFL crew Carlton, and to work as a secretary on the Australian Tourist Commission. She lived in South Yarra for over a decade. She married her husband Leigh in 1990, they usually moved to the Dandenong Ranges 26 years in the past.

Before retiring two years in the past, Ms Trebilco labored in administration on the University of Melbourne for 20 years on the dental college and as a personal bookkeeper and canine walker. She has by no means labored within the vogue trade however began op buying over 26 years in the past. Michelle Trebilco posing in an outfit put collectively in an op store. Credit:Michelle Trebilco She remembers being pregnant along with her son (now aged 25) and visiting native second-hand garments shops. It was a helpful manner of sourcing garments for her son as he grew. Finding fabulous items for herself and altering them to suit developed right into a type of self-expression. “I feel like I’m creating artworks that centre on clothes,” she says.

Ms Trebilco says at op retailers, “there’s always the chance you might find something brilliant. That’s the joy of it.” Loading She retailers and posts for artwork and for enjoyable, and says it’s good when others get pleasure from it, too. “Second-hand clothes are my couture, the footpath is my runway,” she says. She hopes her vogue adventures encourage others “to step out of the box. Because it’s fun, to move outside the rules and to experiment — use a skirt for a dress, a book lamp as a necklace and don’t be afraid to try different colours.