All the footpath’s a runway for Tecoma’s op shop fashionista

Ms Trebilco buys all her garments besides underwear in op outlets, and bargains have included snaring a Gianni Versace gown for $7, and a big pair of classic Yves Saint Laurent sun shades for $6. But she is just not treasured. “I’ll wear anything including cheap stuff. Kids’ or men’s clothes, or costumes.” She retains a watch out for “something different, some sort of different shape or a really fabulous pattern or an amazing vintage piece.” An Audrey Hepburn model look – Michelle Trebilco together with her canine, Matisse. She typically makes her personal equipment, affixing a doll’s head or fairy wings to move items, or turning a water filter jug right into a purse.

Her four-year-old Facebook web page, Veteran Vamp — A Thriftilicious Fashionista, has 13,000 followers Michelle Trebilco in a gown purchased at an opp store together with her canine, Matisse. Yarra Ranges based mostly photographer Pauline Klemm has twice stopped her automobile and bought out to {photograph} Ms Trebilco and her newest outfit, describing her as “an incredible woman” and “a showstopper.” Ms Trebilco was born in Papua New Guinea to Australian mother and father – her father labored within the public service – however the household moved to Canberra when she was a child, and she or he grew up there. Ms Trebilco moved to Melbourne in 1984 partly to observe her beloved AFL staff Carlton, and to work as a secretary on the Australian Tourist Commission. She lived in South Yarra for over a decade. She married her husband Leigh in 1990 they usually moved to the Dandenong Ranges 26 years in the past.

Before retiring two years in the past, Ms Trebilco labored in administration on the University of Melbourne for 20 years on the dental college and as a non-public bookkeeper and canine walker. She has by no means labored within the style business however began op procuring over 26 years in the past. Michelle Trebilco posing in an outfit put collectively in a op store. Credit:Michelle Trebilco She remembers being pregnant together with her son (now age 25) and visiting native secondhand garments shops. It was a useful means of sourcing garments for her son as he grew. Finding fabulous items for herself and altering them to suit if want be developed right into a type of self-expression and she or he loves piecing collectively a glance. “I feel like I’m creating artworks that centre on clothes.”