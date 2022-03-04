All the French president’s men (and one woman)

Press play to take heed to this text

Illustrations by Antony Hare for POLITICO

PARIS — Call them Emmanuel Macron’s praetorian guard.

As the French president prepares to hunt reelection in April, he has turned to a choose group of shut advisers to assist him within the battles forward.

While Macron likes to carry court docket and search enter from all kinds of sources, relating to strategic choices, he depends on a small variety of longtime loyalists, eschewing skilled politicians besides for many who supported within the early days of his longshot 2017 presidential run.

“He’ll have a very compact, airtight operation around him,” stated one in every of Macron’s former ministers.

With the French president having simply formally introduced his effort to reconquer France, POLITICO has pulled collectively a listing of these he’ll most closely depend on as he leads the cost.

Alexis Kohler

The supercomputer

With graying hair and a style for standard fits, Alexis Kohler comes throughout as a nondescript bureaucrat. Discreet, withdrawn, you would simply neglect he’s there. But as Macron’s chief of employees, Kohler, 49, holds the facility behind the throne. Whether in home or worldwide affairs, few choices are taken that don’t have his enter. He can also be anticipated to be the kingpin of Macron’s reelection push.

Those accustomed to the Elysée’s operations describe Kohler as an extension of the French president. “He is [Macron’s] double: two men, one brain,” stated the identical former minister. “Kohler is exactly like Macron, but he can reach a level of detail that Macron should not get stuck into.” A former high authorities adviser agreed: “Between Alexis and the president, there is no friction, they are completely aligned. When Kohler speaks, you know it’s exactly what Macron thinks.”

­A thoroughbred of the French institution, Kohler boasts pedigrees from the nation’s most prestigious colleges: Sciences Po, ESSEC and the ending faculty for the French ruling class, l’ENA. He can also be one of many president’s earliest political touring companions, having served as Macron’s chief of employees when he was economic system minister underneath then-President François Hollande. In a rare interview, Kohler defined his relationship with Macron. “The president sets the objective and sets out his vision with energy and conviction,” stated Kohler. “I’m there to make possible what is desirable. It’s not his job to take care of the plumping.”

Strength: Can hack via a stack of bureaucratic drivel earlier than you may say “three-point plan.”

Weakness: An ongoing investigation relating to alleged influence-peddling related to the shipping company MSC.

Ismaël Emelien

The ghost

Mention Ismaël Emelien’s title to Macron’s marketing campaign group and also you’ll get a telling silence in reply. The 34-year-old entrepreneur is one thing of a legendary creature throughout the ranks of the so-called Macronie, in a position to drop off the radar however nonetheless be on the heart of energy. Like a ghost, he slides down the gilded corridors of the Elysée and pops up within the smallest assembly rooms of Macron’s celebration headquarters.

A former particular adviser to the president who resigned within the wake of a scandal, Emelien now serves the Macron marketing campaign unofficially as a “strategist,” in line with the previous minister within the president’s authorities. A second minister stated Emelien will be part of Kohler in writing components of Macron’s political platform and assist bat away dangerous press with the disaster administration abilities he honed on the PR empire Havas.

Emelien is a part of a gaggle of buddies who got here collectively to help a 2012 presidential bid by former International Monetary Fund chief Dominique Strauss Kahn, after which turned to Macron after DSK’s went down in flames following allegations of sexual assault. The group contains Stanislas Guerini (now head of Macron’s celebration), Cédric O (junior minister for digital affairs), Benjamin Griveaux (former authorities spokesperson), Julien Denormandie (agricultural minister and anticipated to be marketing campaign supervisor). Reportedly the brains of the group, Emelien labored as Macron’s PR adviser on the economic system ministry after which managed his lightning 2017 marketing campaign. His nickname on the time: “No mercy,” due to his bluntness when rejecting concepts.

Emelien’s personal proposals usually come laden with greater than a touch of hazard. One of his brainchildren — a 2018 video of Macron criticizing social care as “costing a ton of dough” — turned a focus of the Yellow Jacket protests. His ejection from the Elysée got here after it emerged that he had offered recommendation in dealing with dangerous press to Alexandre Benalla, a safety adviser who had been filmed assaulting a protester in 2018. “He has ten ideas a day, five great ones, five that will get you impeached,” stated an Elysée official who requested to stay nameless.

Strength: An adventurous thoughts and an bold imaginative and prescient.

Weakness: An “end justifies the means” strategy to politics that may get him into hassle.

François Bayrou

The consigliere

François Bayrou couldn’t be extra totally different from the French president. A 70-year-old father of six, he speaks an area Gascon dialect, owns a tractor and lives within the village the place he was born in southwest France. But he’s additionally one of many politicians whose well timed backing propelled Macron forward within the race for the Elysée in 2017. With his roots in his countryside close to the Pyrenees mountains, he brings what Macron usually lacks: a way of what the French name deep France, la France profonde. “If Bayrou furrows his brow, Macron takes notice,” stated Eric Azière, a Paris district councilor and former member of Bayrou’s celebration the MoDem.

A former minister underneath ex-President Jacques Chirac, Bayrou has been as unlucky in politics as Macron has been lucky. He stood thrice as a candidate for the French presidential election and failed thrice. When he noticed Macron’s rising prospects, he ditched his personal ambitions and backed the then-economy minister. But Bayrou was unable to share the spoils of the victory. He was appointed justice minister however promptly needed to step down after a month, following allegations his celebration had misused European Parliament funds to pay its assistants.

Since then, Bayrou has served Macron as a secret consigliere, advising him on political choices. The two males are very a lot aligned politically on the necessity for reforms, on help for the European Union and the necessity for public consultations. “Bayrou has a very strong personality and a real long-term vision for France,” stated a former adviser. “He has spent a lot of time thinking about the role of the French president and how to inhabit it.”

Strength: Is as a lot comfortable driving a tractor as he’s navigating the corridors of energy.

Weakness: Is a little bit of a loner, and fairly cussed, cabourut in his Gascon dialect.

Brigitte Macron

The confidante

Emmanuel Macron could also be a centrist. His spouse and closest adviser, Brigitte Macron, 68, is a died-in-the-wool conservative. A former schoolteacher from a bourgeois household who met her husband when he was her pupil, Brigitte, 68, usually seems in public dressed from head to toe in Louis Vuitton. Though she hardly ever turns up at marketing campaign rallies and doesn’t explicitly meddle in political beliefs, she has emerged as a champion of strict secularism at colleges and criticized proposals to introduce nonbinary pronouns into the French vocabulary. She’s additionally shut to a different conservative determine from the federal government, Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer. “As the first lady, she has never hidden her conservative views but she only works on social issues in order to balance it out,” stated a authorities adviser.

Insiders describe her because the president’s “real-world sounding board,” who meets lawmakers discretely and is commonly referred to as to her husband’s aspect to supply him recommendation. She is credited with making him conscious of the web violence and harassment skilled by younger teenagers, in line with a number of individuals accustomed to the topic. She was additionally invited by Meta, the proprietor of Facebook, to a number of occasions on little one safety. “Deep down, [Macron] only trusts himself and Brigitte, she is the only one capable of making him do a complete U-turn,” said Clément Léonarduzzi, particular adviser to the president.

Strength: Keen social abilities and a mind for element.

Weakness: Her ties with Mimi Marchand, a controversial businesswoman often called “the paparazzi queen,” who was questioned by police over alleged witness tampering in an ongoing investigation of former President Nicolas Sarkozy.

Richard Ferrand

The godfather

For 37 years, Richard Ferrand was true to the Socialist Party, supporting its leaders with out fail — till Macron got here alongside. Ferrand, 59, was the primary lawmaker to again the fledgling celebration En Marche! when Macron was nonetheless an unlikely rebel. “I would see Macron blow away his opponents as he fended off their arguments like a ninja. He wouldn’t give an inch,” stated Ferrand in an interview with the JDD. “I understood then that what an exceptional person he was.”

Now speaker of the National Assembly, Ferrand ranks fourth within the state hierarchy and serves as Macron’s operator in parliament. With parliamentary elections scheduled two months after the presidential votes, one in every of Ferrand’s jobs is to pick out the lawmakers who will try and safe a majority within the National Assembly. Ferrand can also be proof that Macron nonetheless has supporters on the left, regardless of accusations he veered proper throughout his presidency.

It’s not all plain crusing for Ferrand. In latest years, his mandate has been dogged by allegations of corruption, particularly that as head of an insurance coverage firm, he helped his spouse safe a profitable actual property deal in 2011. Though the fees in that case have been dropped twice, an attraction by an anti-corruption NGO is still pending in entrance of the nation’s court docket of final resort.

Strength: His place as a bridge between the outdated and new world of French politics.

Weakness: The corruption case may nonetheless come again to hang-out him, because it did lately when he promoted a prosecutor loosely tied to it.

Clément Léonarduzzi

The salesman

Clément Léonarduzzi’s job isn’t a straightforward one: to persuade French voters that the president they’ve recognized for 5 years has one thing new to supply. But as a particular adviser to Macron, Léonarduzzi is specialised in sharpening the president’s picture. Under his affect, Macron has responded to accusations that he’s a “president of the rich” by exhibiting a bit extra of himself — that he enjoys a great soccer match or watching traditional French films. That could not win over the haters, however the president’s recognition has stayed regular at 31 % in line with YouGov, even in the course of the coronavirus disaster. “He can sum things up in a way that is completely different to the president,” stated a communications adviser from Macron’s celebration. “That’s why it works, they’ve got complementary minds.”

Léonarduzzi, who like Emelien beforehand labored on the promoting agency Havas, is an skilled in focusing on “market segments.” He has made Macron undergo selfie-style movies of himself carrying a T-shirt and answering questions from younger individuals about vaccination and roped him into an look on YouTube with the French influencers McFly and Carlito. “No one knows what will divide the French [in February], so we are creating the conditions to have something to say about in each area,” said Jonathan Guémas, a speechwriter for the president, who works underneath Léonarduzzi’s authority.

Strength: His skill to craft totally different messages for various audiences.

Weakness: As a denizen of the company world, he could discover himself unprepared for the Darwinian atmosphere of a presidential marketing campaign.

Julien Denormandie

The soldier

Julien Denormandie is taken into account by many to be one in every of Macron’s most devoted lieutenants, so it’s no shock lots of people count on the 41-year-old agriculture minister to be tapped to run his reelection marketing campaign. He and the French president return to when Denormandie was a younger engineer serving as a technical adviser in ministries. Macron, then economic system minister, is alleged to have discover his sharp thoughts and employed him to assist run his Cabinet. Later, Denormandie teamed up with Macron’s political adviser Jean-Marie Girier to launch his profitable 2017 bid for the presidency. While Girier targeted on securing political allies, Denormandie served as a individuals supervisor, uniting the troops behind the chief.

With Macron within the Elysée, Denormandie turned a minister of town and housing, sparking controversy when he made cuts to a housing allowance scheme loved by 10 % of the inhabitants. As agricultural minister, he has secured the help of essentially the most highly effective French lobbies however come underneath fireplace from environmental NGOs after he reversed a ban on bee-killing pesticides. A fervent Catholic and a father of 4, he’s seen as a tough employee and a person who can preserve a strategic secret in a heated marketing campaign.

Strength: His discretion.

Weakness: For a political animal, his instincts are typically too bureaucratic.