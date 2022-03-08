All Western Cape Metrorail lines halted due to substation malfunction after load shedding | News24
A Metrorail passenger practice in Cape Town.
All
Metrorail strains within the Western Cape floor to a halt on Tuesday on account of a
substation malfunction which occurred after load shedding.
Metrorail
spokesperson Nana Zenani stated that the Tafelbaai substation, which feeds
Metrorail, was “failing to come back into service” after load
shedding.
Stage
2 load shedding was carried out from 17:00 on Monday afternoon on account of a
breakdown at Medupi Unit 3.
On
Monday morning, a unit every on the Matla, Kendal, Matimba, Kusile and Grootvlei
energy stations tripped, whereas a unit every at Arnot and Hendrina energy stations
had been compelled to close down, contributing to the constrained provide, Eskom
introduced.
Load
shedding is predicted to be carried out repeatedly till 05:00 on Wednesday.
Zenani
stated:
The internet impact is a widespread unavailability of Metrorail substations feeding energy to maneuver our trains, that are electrically operated. Metrorail is left with no different different however to droop its companies whereas Eskom is at present busy fixing the issue on their facet.
All
strains are affected by the suspension of companies.
News24
had not acquired remark from Eskom on the time of publication. Comment shall be
added as soon as acquired.
