All Western Cape Metrorail lines halted due to substation malfunction after load shedding | News24

All

Metrorail strains within the Western Cape floor to a halt on Tuesday on account of a

substation malfunction which occurred after load shedding.

Metrorail

spokesperson Nana Zenani stated that the Tafelbaai substation, which feeds

Metrorail, was “failing to come back into service” after load

shedding.

Stage

2 load shedding was carried out from 17:00 on Monday afternoon on account of a

breakdown at Medupi Unit 3.

On

Monday morning, a unit every on the Matla, Kendal, Matimba, Kusile and Grootvlei

energy stations tripped, whereas a unit every at Arnot and Hendrina energy stations

had been compelled to close down, contributing to the constrained provide, Eskom

introduced.

Load

shedding is predicted to be carried out repeatedly till 05:00 on Wednesday.

Zenani

stated:

The internet impact is a widespread unavailability of Metrorail substations feeding energy to maneuver our trains, that are electrically operated. Metrorail is left with no different different however to droop its companies whereas Eskom is at present busy fixing the issue on their facet.

All

strains are affected by the suspension of companies.

News24

had not acquired remark from Eskom on the time of publication. Comment shall be

added as soon as acquired.

