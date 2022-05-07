All women, children and elderly evacuated from Azovstal, Ukraine says

All girls, youngsters and aged individuals have been evacuated from the besieged Azovstal metal plant within the southern port of Mariupol, Ukraine’s deputy prime minister mentioned on Saturday.

“This part of the Mariupol humanitarian operation is over,” Iryna Vereshchuk wrote on the Telegram messaging service.

Ukraine introduced on Friday an evacuation plan from Azovstal and different components of Mariupol for Saturday.

Earlier, Russian-backed separatists in Donetsk area mentioned that fifty civilians had been evacuated from the metal plant on Saturday. Reuters had not seen any proof of their arrival at a close-by separatist-controlled reception level as of 1600 GMT.

