All You Need to Know About Destiny 2: The Witch Queen

Destiny 2 — the favored free-to-play online-only multiplayer first-person shooter — is now in its fifth 12 months and can quickly obtain its sixth growth with Destiny 2: The Witch Queen this week. The Witch Queen growth pack brings a brand new location in Savathûn’s Throne World together with new maps, weapons, mission, and much more. Along with a single-player marketing campaign, the usual Destiny 2 recreation has co-op modes — Strikes and Raids — and likewise Crucible that enables for participant versus participant (PvP) fight. Developed by Destiny 2 maker Bungie itself, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen shall be out there to play on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

With that, here is every part you want to know concerning the Destiny 2: The Witch Queen growth pack.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen growth pack shall be launched on Tuesday, February 22. The recreation is anticipated to unlock at 11:30pm IST (10am PT). Since this can be a concurrent worldwide launch, Indian avid gamers will have the ability to play the growth pack for Destiny 2 similtaneously their international counterparts.

The growth pack was slated to launch in 2021, however received delayed as a result of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Is Destiny 2: The Witch Queen on Steam?

The newest growth pack for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is obtainable to pre-order on Steam.

Is Destiny 2: The Witch Queen on Xbox Game Pass?

Yes and no. Destiny 2 and its present growth packs — Forsaken, Shadowkeep, and Beyond Light — left Xbox Game Pass again in December. However, the sport and its growth packs can be found to PC Game Pass subscribers — that is Xbox Game Pass for PC.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen editions

Bungie is providing its subsequent main Destiny 2 growth in three editions — a base model, The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition, and The Witch Queen Deluxe Edition + thirtieth Anniversary Pack. The recreation celebrates the thirtieth Anniversary of Bungie’s incorporation again in 1991.

In the usual growth pack, gamers will get a brand new location — Savathûn’s Throne World — together with weapon crafting, new glaive weapon archetype, new Raid mode, new unique gear, and a brand new six-player exercise.

Deluxe Edition clients will get all that — plus an unique SMG weapon, Catalyst, and Ornament. A Catalyst is a particular weapon modifier for unique weapons that enhance and improve a weapon. On the opposite hand, an Ornament is used to alter the looks of a weapon. Alongside these, Deluxe Edition gamers get entry to Destiny 2 Seasons 16, 17, 18, and 19, two dungeons launched within the ongoing Year 5, and Throne World Exotic Sparrow — a land-based automobile in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen celebrates the thirtieth Anniversary of Bungie’s incorporation

Photo Credit: Bungie

The thirtieth Anniversary Edition patrons will get entry to a brand new dungeon, Gjallarhorn Exotic Rocket Launcher, Catalyst, and Ornament, new weapons impressed by previous Bungie worlds, Descending Echo armour set, Bungie streetwear decoration set, Marathon-themed decoration set, a novel helmet decoration, unique sparrows, unique ship, together with emblems, shaders, emotes, and extra.

Lastly, all gamers who pre-order Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will achieve entry to Throne World unique ghost shell, the Enigma unique emote, and a legendary emblem. Ghost shells are beauty upgrades for Ghosts — small floating machines used to find and resurrect deceased gamers.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen worth

On Xbox Store, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is priced at Rs. 2,199 for the Standard Edition, Rs. 4,399 for the Deluxe Edition, and Rs. 5,499 for the thirtieth Anniversary Edition. This worth is for PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X.

PC avid gamers can get a significantly better price on Steam, because of Valve’s regional pricing assist.

Steam lists Destiny 2: The Witch Queen at Rs. 899, Rs. 1,799, and Rs. 2,499 for the Standard, Deluxe, and thirtieth Anniversary editions, respectively.

On PlayStation Store, the brand new Destiny 2 growth pack begins at Rs. 2,599 for the Standard Edition. The Deluxe and thirtieth Anniversary Editions are priced at Rs. 5,199 and Rs. 6,499, respectively. This worth applies to PS4 and PS5 homeowners.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen PC system necessities

Here are the minimal and advisable specification necessities for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen for PC gamers, through Steam.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen minimal PC necessities

Processor: AMD FX-4350 or Intel Core i3-3250

GPU: AMD Radeon HD 7850 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

RAM: 6GB

VRAM: 2GB

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen advisable PC necessities

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5-1600X or Intel Core i5-2400 or Core i5-7400

GPU: AMD Radeon R9 390 or Nvidia GeForce GTX 970 or GeForce GTX 1060

RAM: 8GB

VRAM: 8GB (AMD) or 4GB (Geforce GTX 970) or 6GB (GeForce GTX 1060)

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen helps Windows 7, Windows 8.1, and Windows 10. There’s no official phrase on Windows 11 assist, although I think about it can work given the widespread infrastructure. Players would require a minimal of 105GB free area to put in Destiny 2: The Witch Queen.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen will get new maps, weapons, and extra

Photo Credit: Bungie

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen preload, obtain dimension

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen’s obtain dimension has not been revealed by Bungie but. We will replace this text as soon as we all know extra.

To put together for the brand new growth, Destiny 2 will go offline February 21 at 6:45pm PT — that is February 22 at 8:15am IST.

Pre-load shall be out there quarter-hour later, beginning February 22 at 8:30am IST / February 21 at 7pm PT. Destiny 2 shall be introduced again to life February 22 at 10:30pm IST / 9am PT.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen gameplay

As per the gameplay trailer launched final August, The Witch Queen growth pack actually appears to construct upon the present gameplay of Destiny 2, which is unsurprising. It does have new maps, new weapons, the power to craft new weapons, and an entire new location. Expect the growth pack to really feel the identical as the sport, albeit with some new parts.

Destiny 2: The Witch Queen evaluation

Back once we reviewed Destiny 2 in 2017, we handed it a 7 on 10 score. In our evaluation, we mentioned the sport has wonderful music, implausible gunplay, and slick visuals. However, the pay-to-win microtransactions had been irritating.

Reviews for Destiny 2: The Witch Queen are anticipated to be out there within the week of launch. At the time of writing, no impressions had been out there — so it stays to be seen how the brand new growth pack fares with reviewers and gamers when it’s launched on February 22.

