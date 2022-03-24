All you need to know about the 2022 Oscars

Final preparations are underway for the 94th Academy Awards and a protracted awaited return to Hollywood glamour after a muted ceremony and scores low in 2021.

Here’s every little thing it is advisable to know concerning the 2022 Oscars, together with who is predicted to win and what the large controversies are this 12 months.

WHEN ARE THE OSCARS?

The Oscars might be held on Sunday, March 27, on the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

The ceremony is about to start at 11am on Monday, March 28 AEDT, with stay protection in Australia on Channel 7.

WHO IS HOSTING THE 2022 OSCARS?

Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes are taking the stage to co-host the ceremony, which has been with out an MC for the previous three years.

WHO IS PRESENTING?

Show producers will proceed including names all through the week, however in the intervening time stars anticipated handy out awards on Oscar night time embrace Bill Murray, Lady Gaga, Kevin Costner, Samuel L. Jackson, Zoe Kravitz, Anthony Hopkins, Lily James, Daniel Kaluuya, Mila Kunis, John Leguizamo, Simu Liu, Rami Malek, Lupita Nyong’o and Rosie Perez.

On Wednesday the academy squashed one pre-show controversy by confirming West Side Story star Rachel Zegler might be a presenter, a reversal that got here after a number of days of uproar when the actor famous on social media she didn’t have an Oscar invite.

Also included as presenters are Jason Momoa, Serena and Venus Williams, J.Okay. Simmons, Josh Brolin, Jake Gyllenhaal, Jacob Elordi and Jill Scott.

Other performers might be Chris Rock, Naomi Scott, Wesley Snipes, Uma Thurman, John Travolta, Yuh-jung Youn, Ruth E. Carter, Halle Bailey, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, Jamie Lee Curtis, Woody Harrelson, Shawn Mendes, Tyler Perry, Tracee Ellis Ross, Stephanie Beatriz, DJ Khaled, Jennifer Garner, H.E.R., Tiffany Haddish, Tony Hawk, Elliot Page, Kelly Slater and Shaun White.

WHICH MOVIES ARE NOMINATED FOR BEST PICTURE IN 2022?

The 10 motion pictures competing for greatest image this 12 months are: Belfast; CODA; Don’t Look Up; Drive My Car; Dune; King Richard; Licorice Pizza; Nightmare Alley; The Power of the Dog; and West Side Story.

WHAT ARE THE PREDICTIONS FOR THE WINNERS ON OSCAR NIGHT?

The Power of the Dog is the presumed frontrunner for greatest image and greatest director, for New Zealander Jane Campion, however there may be additionally the likelihood CODA will take greatest image, particularly after it received on the Producer’s Guild Awards.

Either means, it will be the primary time a streaming service has received greatest image.

Other possible winners embrace Will Smith for greatest actor (King Richard), Jessica Chastain for greatest actress (The Eyes of Tammy Faye), Troy Kotsur for greatest supporting actor (CODA) and Ariana DeBose for greatest supporting actress (West Side Story).

Nicole Kidman has been nominated for Best Actress for her position as Lucille Ball in Being The Ricardos, whereas fellow Aussie Kodi Smit-Phee has been nominated for Best Supporting Actor for The Power of the Dog.

WHAT ELSE CAN WE EXPECT?

Organisers have promised they may maintain the printed to a few hours.

“The show will flow, not unlike a movie, in that there will be different themes and a different feel and different energy throughout the night,” Producer Will Packer mentioned in an interview with IndieWire.

“It will not feel or look or sound like one show for three hours. It’s taking you through the course of this cinematic journey.”

Best track nominees like Beyonce, Van Morrison and Billie Eilish are additionally anticipated to carry out.

ARE THERE ANY CONTROVERSIES THIS YEAR?

The Oscars are so excessive profile that yearly somebody is upset about one thing, particularly when modifications are concerned. But this 12 months the most important controversy is over the choice to current some awards earlier than the stay broadcast begins and edit them into the present later.

The eight awards are for shorts (stay motion, animated and documentary), modifying, rating, hair and make-up, sound and manufacturing design.

The resolution has its defenders, but additionally a military of high-profile detractors, together with Campion, Steven Spielberg, Chastain and Penelope Cruz.