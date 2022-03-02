Allbirds just launched new activewear that’s as fantastic as its shoes | CNN Underscored

Allbirds isn’t only a wool sneaker model anymore — the corporate retains ramping up its recreation with redesigned Tree Dashers and different current launches. To high issues off (or slightly, to finish the look), Allbirds has additionally simply dropped new activewear to not simply coordinate along with your favourite pair of their footwear, however to maintain you transferring comfortably whilst you knock out your exercise.

The new additions, a part of the model’s Natural Run assortment, embrace operating tees briefly and lengthy sleeves, capris and shorts, in addition to different necessities in your activewear wardrobe. Best of all, they’re created from the identical sustainable supplies that made Allbirds well-known within the first place — wool and different breathable pure materials — however designed to be the simple, breezy items you want.

Read on for particulars concerning the latest additions to the lineup.

With a excessive waist that isn’t too excessive, this capri-length pair of leggings is a superb all-year pair to maintain you transferring throughout studio exercises, runs, and extra, because of its four-way stretch and sweat-wicking materials.

The Natural Run long-sleeve tee is available in males’s or women’s suits, and it’s designed to hold properly in your physique with out being too tight or too free for operating and motion.

No chafing, no sweat: This operating T-shirt is created from cool textured mesh that’s a mixture of merino wool and eucalyptus for a substitute for polyester, nylon and different artificial fibers.

Leave it lengthy or tie it right into a crop — this operating tank is created from stretch woven wool for a ton of consolation that works simply as properly for coaching and strolling because it does for operating. The ultra-light material lets the air by means of as you progress so that you’re not getting all clammy mid-workout.

Wool operating shorts? Heck sure. Wool naturally regulates your physique temperature, and these place the fiber initially with simply over 51% ZQ merino wool composition. These have an unlined, relaxed match, making them nice for layering over leggings when it’s nonetheless just a bit chilly.