Allbirds launches ReRun ‘recommerce’ platform | CNN Underscored

Allbirds’ sneakers are wildly fashionable not only for their consolation and breathability but additionally for his or her sustainability-minded building: We’re speaking sustainable merino wool and eucalyptus in addition to recycled supplies when attainable. Now the model has simply launched a brand new initiative that goals to assist with clothes waste and shut the circle on our shopper consumption habits.

Allbirds’ new ReRun e-commerce platform is the latest web site you’re going to need to bookmark: It’s the brand new dwelling for barely imperfect and gently used Allbirds merchandise. All of them have been vetted for high quality (you’re not going to search out holey, smelly sneakers right here), and you’ll award your self some bonus factors for procuring extra sustainably versus simply shopping for straight-up new. Plus, Allbirds makes it value it: It’s approach cheaper to buy with ReRun versus selecting up a brand new pair.

If you’d relatively attempt before you purchase — or if you wish to commerce in a few of your individual Allbirds — you’ll be able to head to 3 pilot shops which can be testing trade-ins IRL: Century City (LA), Oak Brook (Chicago) or the Upper West Side (NYC). Keep your eyes out, as there is perhaps extra Allbirds shops getting in on the ReRun motion because the yr goes on.

For extra data, head to Allbirds’ ReRun site and get (sustainably) procuring.