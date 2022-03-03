Alleged cash heist gang ‘Rosettenville 10’ to appear in Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court | News24

The 10 males arrested in reference to the lethal Rosettenville taking pictures shall be again in court docket on Thursday.

The group, allegedly set to commit a cash-in-transit heist on the day, are going through a string of prices.

Four of the ten have been ordered to show that they’re in South Africa legally.

The 10 folks arrested in reference to the Rosettenville shootout that left eight folks lifeless are scheduled to look within the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday.

Sihle Mazibuko, 35; Qaphela Ngubeni, 33; Menzi Shabalala, 47; Khulekani Nkosi, 36; Kitso Mnguni, 45; Phendula Mvubu, 44; Mike Ngwadi, 47; Hloniphani Dube, 40; Alex Matshebele, 40; and Andrew Tshobolo, 67, appeared briefly within the decrease court docket final Wednesday.

The males face eight counts of homicide, in addition to prices of tried homicide, possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, possession of explosives, possession of hijacked automobiles, and conspiracy to commit a cash-in-transit heist.

The accused are but to plead within the matter.

During their earlier court docket look, 4 of the ten males who have been allegedly concerned within the shootout that claimed eight lives have been ordered to show they have been within the nation legally.

Three of the lads – Dube, Matshebele and Tshobolo – are from Zimbabwe, whereas Mnguni is from Botswana.

On Monday, 21 February, information broke of a chaotic taking pictures in Rosettenville, Johannesburg, that additionally left cops injured.

A BMW that was struck throughout an enormous shootout in Rosettenville. News24 PHOTO: Ntwaagae Seleka, News24

The violent scene, described as a “war zone” by eyewitnesses, noticed police prime brass hurry to Rosettenville, the place officers and closely armed criminals, believed to have been concerned in cash-in-transit heists, have been concerned in an enormous shootout.

Gauteng police commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, mentioned the assailants have been “hardcore criminals” who police had been monitoring.

According to Mawela, they have been on their approach to commit a cash-in-transit heist.

“Last week, they didn’t commit their crime, so today they decided to commit their crime [but] our teams were just behind them, and when they realised that here are the police, they were rushing to their safe house. That is when our team, highly trained, dealt with them,” he mentioned on the time.

