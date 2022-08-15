Alleged gunman charged over Leeming shooting

Police have charged a 37-year-old man over a capturing at a house in Perth’s southern suburbs early on Monday morning.

Officers have been known as out to the property on Barra Close house in Leeming on studies of a disturbance and a weapon being fired about 1.20am Monday.

Police on the scene of the capturing in Leeming on Monday morning. Credit:Nine News Perth

A police spokesman mentioned it will be alleged a person sporting a balaclava went down the aspect yard of the house and fired a shotgun via a glass sliding door right into a bed room.

The household inside, together with youngsters, fled the house fearing for his or her security. No one was injured, nonetheless the person was allegedly recognized to the occupants of the house and the capturing was not being handled as a random assault.