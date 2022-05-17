Alleged human trafficker arrested after 6 undocumented workers found at farm | News24

Edjuanida Teixeira was arrested for human trafficking by the Hawks in Mpumalanga.

The suspect is alleged to have employed six undocumented males at a Mpumalanga farm.

The males have been alleged to have been pressured to work on the farm, with out receiving cost.

They advised authorities they have been smuggled into South Africa from Mozambique.

The Hawks have arrested a 40-year-old man for alleged human trafficking.

Edjuanida Teixeira appeared within the Bethal Magistrate’s Court on Monday and is to stay in custody till his bail software on 23 May.

Teixeira was arrested by the Hawks on Saturday after they acquired a tip-off about younger, undocumented Mozambicans being stored at a farm close to Bethal in Mpumalanga.

“The team promptly responded to the information and on arrival at the farm, they found six undocumented Mozambicans who complained to the police that they were recruited from Mozambique and were promised that someone in South Africa has a job for them,” mentioned Hawks spokesperson, Captain Dineo Lucy Sekgotodi.

“The victims alleged that they travelled from Mozambique on 5 May 2022, with a blue bakkie and, before they reached the border gate from [the] Mozambique side, the driver stopped and told them to go and pass through the river while he passes through the border post.

Sekgotodi said:

The victims did as they were instructed and met with the driver on the other side of the border in South Africa.

The men were transported to the farm and allegedly handed over to Teixeira.

“The victims additional advised the police that the motive force of the bakkie was paid R800 for every sufferer by the recruiter in Mozambique,” said Sekgotodi.

While at the farm, the victims were reportedly forced to cut grass and steal coal from nearby mines. They were paid R100 after stealing the coal, and were not paid for any other work, added Sekgotodi.

