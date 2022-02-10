Alleged illegal miner killed, 11 others arrested following shootout with Boksburg cops | News24

An alleged unlawful miner has been killed and eleven others arrested throughout a shoot-out with police in Gauteng. (Supplied by SAPS)

An alleged unlawful miner was killed and 11 others arrested following a shootout with police in Boksburg, Ekurhuleni, on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Boksburg law enforcement officials have been referred to as to a scene the place an individual had been shot on an open area at roughly 13:20.

When the officers arrived, they noticed a bunch of suspected unlawful miners.

“More police officers from Boksburg North, the Ekurhuleni Trio Task Team, Highway Patrol and private security companies were summoned,” police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo mentioned.

He added because the police have been approaching, the armed group began taking pictures at them.

Eleven suspects have been arrested with the help of a police helicopter.

One of suspects, who was critically injured throughout the shootout, later died of his accidents.

Police recovered three unlicenced firearms and greater than 70 rounds of ammunition.

Masondo mentioned the suspects can be charged with the possession of unlicenced firearms, possession of unlicenced ammunition, homicide and tried homicide.

They are as a consequence of seem within the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court.

