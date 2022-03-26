Alleged kingpin arrested after cops take down false passport syndicate in Krugersdorp | News24

Patrick Pleul, image alliance by way of Getty Images

A Pakistani nationwide, his spouse, two Department of Home Affairs officers and 26 others have been arrested after a raid on the division ‘ s places of work in Krugersdorp.

They are dealing with fees of fraud, corruption, contravention of the Immigration Act, and possession of suspected fraudulent paperwork.

The suspects will seem in courtroom on Monday.

A Pakistani nationwide and 29 different folks arrested after a raid on the Department of Home Affairs' places of work in Krugersdorp face numerous fees.

The suspects, aged between 19 and 42, are anticipated to look in courtroom on Monday. They face fees of fraud, corruption, contravention of the Immigration Act, and the possession of suspected fraudulent paperwork.

They have been arrested after a raid on the division’s places of work in Krugersdorp on Thursday night, mentioned Gauteng Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

The spouse of the Pakistani nationwide, who’s the alleged kingpin, was amongst these arrested.

She was charged for being in possession of suspected fraudulent paperwork, mentioned Mulamu.

“The multidisciplinary operation was conducted by the Hawks, Cash In-Transit Task Team, Department of Home Affairs’ Anti-Corruption, and Johannesburg Central Tactical Response teams.”

Mulamu added throughout the raid, the investigation workforce seized three White Toyota Fortuners which have been allegedly used to move the suspects from Eldorado Park and Cosmo City in Johannesburg

The investigation workforce additionally found R45 000 wrapped in a black plastic bag.

According to division spokesperson Siya Qoza, the authorities swooped on the alleged perpetrators unexpectedly whereas they have been working and processing data in addition to photographs into the division’s system to create fraudulent passports.

“The kingpin allegedly used South Africans’ identity numbers and fingerprints to manipulate the system and used the foreign nationals’ photos to create fraudulent passports,” mentioned Qoza.

The suspects are anticipated to look in courtroom on Monday.

