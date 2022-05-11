Alleged mother killer’s home intruder claim a ‘lie’, court told

The prosecutor mentioned Camelo-Gomez’s declare that there was “stuff everywhere” was her try and “build a picture of a real intruder who has ransacked the house”.

But, he mentioned, she left behind a “very clumsily staged crime scene” together with linen pulled out of the cabinet in an “attempt to make some chaos”, cash left inside the victim’s purse and handbag and different gadgets strewn round “for no apparent reason”.

Loading

He informed the jury one of many inherent improbabilities was {that a} violent intruder, having simply killed Jones within the kitchen, would hear somebody within the bathe and depart them to maintain on the lookout for innocuous gadgets to steal, regardless of it being a “perfect opportunity, you might think, to strike”.

Camelo-Gomez informed police she had a bathe whereas her mom was within the lounge room watching an Arnold Schwarzenegger film, and when she acquired out a person was in her bed room who put a twine round her neck, assaulted her and tore her garments earlier than she ran away.