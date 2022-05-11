Alleged mother killer’s home intruder claim a ‘lie’, court told
The prosecutor mentioned Camelo-Gomez’s declare that there was “stuff everywhere” was her try and “build a picture of a real intruder who has ransacked the house”.
But, he mentioned, she left behind a “very clumsily staged crime scene” together with linen pulled out of the cabinet in an “attempt to make some chaos”, cash left inside the victim’s purse and handbag and different gadgets strewn round “for no apparent reason”.
Loading
He informed the jury one of many inherent improbabilities was {that a} violent intruder, having simply killed Jones within the kitchen, would hear somebody within the bathe and depart them to maintain on the lookout for innocuous gadgets to steal, regardless of it being a “perfect opportunity, you might think, to strike”.
Camelo-Gomez informed police she had a bathe whereas her mom was within the lounge room watching an Arnold Schwarzenegger film, and when she acquired out a person was in her bed room who put a twine round her neck, assaulted her and tore her garments earlier than she ran away.
The prosecutor mentioned partial DNA recovered from a spot of blood on the accused’s T-shirt had the identical profile because the deceased.
“If you accept that the crime scene was staged … you might also accept that aspects of the accused’s presentation were staged, such as her ripped T-shirt and some of the minor injuries that she has,” Scully mentioned.
“If you accept that the intruder lie is indeed a lie … then what you are left with is simply a blood stain from the deceased on the accused’s T-shirt. From which, you might infer, she was present when the deceased was killed.”
The Crown argues utterances allegedly made by the accused at her mother’s funeral, and overheard by two individuals, represent admissions she was accountable for the loss of life, together with her saying, “Mum, I’m so sorry, it was never meant to go that far”.
The trial earlier than Justice Helen Wilson started in early April however has confronted delays attributable to COVID-19, with 11 jurors remaining. Defence barrister Belinda Rigg, SC, is anticipated to offer her closing deal with on Thursday.