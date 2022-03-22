Alleged online love scammer arrested at Sandton church | News24

An alleged on-line love scammer has been arrested.

The Hawks arrested an alleged “love scammer” at church on Sunday.

The man is accused of swindling R1.9 million from a girl he met on-line.

He pretended to be a businessman and claimed his financial institution accounts had been hacked.

A person accused of swindling a girl out of R1.9 million in a web based love rip-off was arrested throughout a Sunday church service in Sandton over the weekend.

The Hawks say that 40-year-old Omotese Ebor, often known as Tessy, is the second individual to be arrested in reference to the alleged on-line love rip-off.

Earlier within the yr, police arrested 31-year-old Fortune Nomfusi in Makhaza, Khayelitsha, on allegations of fraud.

She is presently out on R3 000 bail.

According to Hawks spokesperson Ndivhuwo Mulamu, the complainant met a person on social media. He launched himself as “Allen Gray” and claimed to be a Western Cape-based businessman.

Just a few days after connecting on-line, Ebor allegedly constantly borrowed cash from the girl. Mulamu stated he borrowed about R1.9 million, claiming his financial institution accounts have been hacked.

“The money was reportedly transferred into different bank accounts, including R857 000, into Ebor’s business bank account. Guided by her suspicions, the complainant reported the matter to the Hawks’ Serious Commercial Crime Investigation in Johannesburg for further probing.”

Mulamu stated that, after investigations, Nomfusi was arrested.

Both she and Ebor are charged with fraud and cash laundering.

Ebor appeared within the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday. He stays in custody.

Both accused will seem within the courtroom on Friday.

