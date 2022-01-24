Alleged rapist shot shot after trying to escape from police custody, attacking cop | News24

A North West detainee has been shot after trying to flee.

The man allegedly tried to stab a police officer whereas making an attempt to flee from custody.

He was arrested in reference to a rape allegation.

An alleged rapist was shot after he tried to flee from police custody within the North West and tried to stab a police officer within the course of.

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (IPID) is probing the taking pictures.

IPID spokesperson Grace Langa mentioned the person was taken into custody on Thursday in Piet Plessis in reference to the rape allegation.

Cable ties had been tied round his wrists and legs.

Later, when he wanted to make use of the lavatory, law enforcement officials minimize the hand ties.

However, whereas within the toilet, he used a knife he saved in his boots to chop the leg ties, Langa mentioned.

She mentioned law enforcement officials searched the person once they arrested him however missed the knife.

The man tried to flee however officers chased him to the again of the police station. He battled to scale a fence and turned on the officers, Langa added.

“Once he saw that the police had already cornered him, he produced the knife and attempted to stab one of the officers who tried to grab him. The police drew out their firearms and warned him to drop the knife, but he refused,” Langa mentioned.

Officers fired warning pictures, however the man charged at them.

“[He] charged towards one of them without stopping and tried to stab him. The police [officer] shot him in his leg to stop him,” Langa mentioned.

Officers disarmed the person and he was taken to hospital.

A case has been opened towards him and IPID is investigating the discharge of an official firearm.

