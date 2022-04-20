Alleged robber killed, guard injured in mall shootout in Johannesburg | News24

One particular person died and a safety official was injured following a shootout at Trade Route Mall in Lenasia, Johannesburg, on Wednesday afternoon.

The head of Lethal Force Security at Trade Route Mall, Shahim Ismail, stated there was a theft at a close-by suburb in “extension 8” and three people fled on foot.

Ismail stated the three have been chased by one other safety firm, with one operating contained in the mall and the opposite two moving into the wrong way.

The one, who fled contained in the mall, was armed and fired pictures, hitting one of many guards.

“The suspect was being chased by the armed response security and he made his way through the Pick n Pay loading area. The suspect shot one security [guard] in the back.

“The suspect additional fled exterior the car parking zone, the place he was shot by the armed response and died on the scene,” Ismail said.

Gauteng police have not yet responded to a request for comment.

