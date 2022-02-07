Alleged robber shot dead during police chase in Pietermaritzburg | News24

An alleged robber has been shot useless in Pietermaritzburg.

A bunch of ladies was robbed at a storage in Edendale on Sunday morning.

People within the neighborhood caught one of many alleged robbers and assaulted him.

He was dragged away by his accomplices, however a police chase led to one of many males being shot useless.

The peace of a quiet Sunday morning in Edendale, Pietermaritzburg, was shattered when a bunch of aged girls was robbed at a BP storage.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate spokesperson Grace Langa mentioned about seven robbers have been concerned, including bystanders intervened when the ladies have been attacked.

They caught one of many males and began assaulting him.

His accomplices managed to pull him away from the baying crowd and put him right into a Kia Picanto.

They drove off in an oncoming lane, capturing on the group which had set upon their confederate.

Police officers, who have been monitoring a funeral close by, have been notified and gave chase.

The Picanto raced in the direction of the Machibisa space, capturing on the police chasing after them.

“Police returned fire, fatally wounding one suspect,” mentioned Langa.

Six of the boys deserted the automobile and bumped into a close-by casual settlement, leaving the useless man behind.

She mentioned the person who was assaulted was presumed alive and had not but been discovered.

