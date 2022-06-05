Alleged scammers released on R10 000 bail after pensioner fleeced out of R2.3m | News24

Three folks have been arrested for theft of a girl’s pension.

They allegedly persuaded her to deposit R2.3 million, promising to double her returns.

The three suspects have been launched on bail.

Three folks have been arrested by the Hawks after allegedly scamming a pensioner out of roughly R2.3 million, promising to double her returns.

It is alleged that the pensioner was approached by a pal who took her to a home in Mahikeng, mentioned Hawks spokesperson Captain Tlangeni Rikhotso. There, the 2 girls met a number of males who launched themselves as conventional healers.

“The alleged traditional healers reportedly prayed for the pensioner and called upon her ancestors to bless her. She was subsequently allegedly informed that she would double her money within four days of investing,” Rikhotso mentioned.

The pensioner subsequently transferred R2.3 million into the account offered and waited 4 days for her cash to double.

Four days later, she tried to get in contact along with her pal, however to no avail.

She then reported the matter to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation.

“The Mahikeng based Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit probed the matter,” Rikhotso mentioned.

On 11 April, the pensioner’s pal, Irene Godfred, 40, and Hakim Mphoza, 35, each from Uganda, had been arrested in Mahikeng for theft and every launched on R10 000 bail.

Meanwhile, one other suspect, Macbeth Nqobo, 47, was arrested and appeared earlier than the Ottosdal Magistrate’s Court, the place he was additionally launched on R10 000 bail.

“The three accused will appear before the Ottosdal Magistrate’s Court on 12 July for further investigation. Meanwhile, more arrests cannot be ruled out,” Rikhotso added.