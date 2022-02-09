Alleged sex assault on teen who got in wrong car

A young person by accident obtained into the unsuitable automotive exterior a practice station earlier than a person drove her into bushland and allegedly assaulted her.

A person has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a girl who entered his automotive by mistake.

Officers from Bankstown Police Area Command started an investigation on Saturday after an 18-year-old alleged she was assaulted by a person not recognized to her earlier that day.

Police allege the girl mistakenly entered the person’s automotive about 2pm on Saturday close to Liverpool practice station.

It is alleged the person drove {the teenager} to bushland at Lansdowne in Sydney’s west and allegedly assaulted her.

Following inquiries, a 53-year-old man was arrested at a unit complicated at Castlereagh St in Liverpool on Tuesday afternoon.

He was charged with one depend of inciting one other to sexually contact them with out consent, 4 counts of sexual activity with out consent, two counts of sexually touching one other individual with out consent and one depend of aggravated sexual assault.

He was refused bail to look at Liverpool Local Court on Wednesday.