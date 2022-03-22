Alligator gives a hug to zookeeper lying on floor. Watch

What would you do if an alligator is available in entrance of you? Most will in all probability search for the closest exit to get so far as potential from the reptile. Not Jay Brewer although. Owner of Prehistoric Pets in Fountain Valley, California, his Instagram web page is full of movies and pictures of him hanging out with such animals that may scare others. Just like this publish that reveals him hugging an alligator whereas mendacity down on a ground. There is an opportunity that you just’ll discover the video fascinating to look at.

“When Darth gator wants to be the BIG BOY and play,” he wrote and posted the video. The clip opens to point out the large alligator on the ground mendacity on prime of Brewer. It stays like that for some moments, earlier than shifting away.

Take a have a look at the video:

The clip has been posted a number of days in the past. Since being shared, the video has gathered over 1.3 lakh likes and the numbers are solely rising. The share has additionally prompted folks to publish varied feedback.

“It’s funny Darth is kind of cute, now only if they didn’t bite you, drown and then eat you,” joked an Instagram person. “Ok but I want to hug the swamp puppy too,” posted one other. “Darth is doing his duty and playing with Jay,” wrote a 3rd.

What are your ideas on the video?