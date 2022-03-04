Allow Firefighters Access To Ukraine Nuclear Site: Joe Biden Urges Russia

Russia-Ukraine War: US President Joe Biden urged Russia to stop firing on Ukrainian energy plant.

Washington:

US President Joe Biden on Thursday urged Russia to stop firing on a Ukrainian energy plant and to permit in emergency providers, as a senior US official mentioned there was no signal of “elevated levels of radiation.”

“President Biden joined President Zelensky in urging Russia to cease its military activities in the area and allow firefighters and emergency responders to access the site,” a White House readout of a name between the 2 leaders mentioned.

Additionally, the senior US official mentioned “our latest information shows no indications of elevated levels of radiation, and we’re monitoring closely.”

