Allu Arjun shoots for a KFC commercial and his look will definitely remind you of Pushpa

Allu Arjun grew to become a worldwide icon with the success of Pushpa. The star, who was already a well-liked identify down South, additionally has affiliation with a number of manufacturers. It appears that he’s additionally the model ambassador of KFC and not too long ago even shot for a industrial for the meals franchise. And his look from the advert is certainly a harking back to his look as Pushpa Raj from Pushpa.

A photograph of Allu Arjun that has taken the social media by storm not too long ago is the one the place he’s taking pictures for industrial for KFC. His curly hair, ripped denims and floral shirt seems like a recreation of his rugged avatar from Pushpa. Needless to say, his look is getting lots of appreciation from followers. Many of them dropped coronary heart eyes, coronary heart, and kiss emojis, showering their love for the photograph and the South star.

In the previous, many Bollywood celebrities like Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar, Sara Ali Khan, Bipasha Basu, amongst others have shared pictures of them relishing rooster wings from the favored KFC tub.

Speaking of Allu Arjun, his final movie Pushpa, starring Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, went on to turn into a document breaking success. The Pan India movie that launched in a number of languages together with Hindi, launched amidst the pandemic in December 2021. Despite that, the movie managed to garner ample viewers in theatres. Directed by Sukumar, the movie is anticipated to actually have a sequel.

