Allu Arjun’s Pushpa and Tom and Jerry have hilarious parallels. Watch viral edit

Allu Arjun’s current movie Pushpa: The Rise has taken social media by storm. With its songs and hook steps to them, the film has develop into fairly a sensation. This time, an edit has gone viral on YouTube the place parallels have been drawn between Pushpa and the traditional cartoon Tom and Jerry. This video has left folks questioning how there have been so many parallels between these two.

The video was posted on the YouTube channel Edits MukeshG. Though the video is of lower than two minutes in period, it manages to make some extent that makes folks chortle out loud. In the video, each Tom and Jerry might be seen mimicking sure actions that Allu Arjun’s character Pushpa Raj might be seen doing on this tremendous hit film.

The iconic cartoon duo will also be seen acing the hook steps to Srivalli and Saami Saami that stars Rashmika Mandanna alongside Allu Arjun. The title to this video reads, “ When Pushpa movie scenes performed by Tom and Jerry.”

Watch the viral edit proper right here:

The viral video was posted on YouTube on February 16. Since being posted, it has garnered greater than 4.6 lakh views. It has additionally collected a number of feedback.

“What a great dancer Tom, no one can defeat Tom and Jerry,” commented a YouTube person. It was adopted by laughing face emojis. “Thanks for exposing these copycats, OMG! Tom and Jerry had done it before!” joked one other particular person. A 3rd remark reads, “You put in so much effort to find out the similar scenes for nearly a two-minute video. Loved it. Also, Tom & Jerry will always stay in our hearts.”

What are your ideas on this video?