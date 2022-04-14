Ally of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny given six-month prison sentence

A key ally of jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny has been handed a six-month jail sentence by a Russian court docket.

Lyubov Sobol had been serving an 18-month sentence below parole situations since August after being convicted of breaching coronavirus rules.

But a Moscow court docket has now changed her curfew and on-line restrictions with a jail sentence of 5 months and 26 days.

The expenses towards the activist had been a part of a wider crackdown by the Russian authorities towards people concerned in nationwide protests towards Navalny’s arrest and incarceration.

Sobol — who’s reportedly residing in exile overseas — has denied the accusations towards her, calling them baseless and politically motivated.

In April 2021, she additionally obtained a separate suspended sentence of 1 yr’s neighborhood service for trespassing.

The activist had tried to confront a security operative who’s alleged to have been concerned within the poisoning of Navalny in August 2020.

The Russian opposition chief is presently imprisoned for a 2014 embezzlement conviction that the European Сourt of Human Rights has declared “arbitrary and manifestly unreasonable.”

Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon returning to Russia from Germany, the place he spent 5 months recovering from the Novichok nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin.

Russian officers have all the time rejected the allegations.