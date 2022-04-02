Almost 300 People Buried In “Mass Grave” In Bucha Outside Kyiv: Mayor

Bucha, Ukraine:

Almost 300 folks have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a commuter city outdoors Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, its mayor informed AFP Saturday after the Ukrainian military retook management of the important thing city from Russia.

“In Bucha, we have already buried 280 people in mass graves,” mayor Anatoly Fedoruk informed AFP by telephone. He mentioned the closely destroyed city’s streets are suffering from corpses.

