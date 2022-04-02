Asia

Almost 300 people buried in ‘mass grave’ in Bucha outside Kyiv: Mayor

Almost 300 individuals have been buried in a mass grave in Bucha, a commuter city outdoors Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, its mayor instructed AFP Saturday after the Ukrainian military retook management of the important thing city from Russia.

“In Bucha, we have already buried 280 people in mass graves,” mayor Anatoly Fedoruk instructed AFP by cellphone. He mentioned the closely destroyed city’s streets are plagued by corpses.

