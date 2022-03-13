Almost 3,400 New Covid Cases In China, Highest Daily Spike In 2 Years

Today’s new Covid circumstances are China’s highest each day determine since February 2020. (File)

Beijing:

China reported 3,393 new Covid-19 circumstances Sunday, the National Health Commission mentioned, the best each day determine since February 2020.

A nationwide surge in circumstances has seen authorities shut colleges in Shanghai and lock down a number of northeastern cities, as over 10 provinces battle native outbreaks.

