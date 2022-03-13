Latest News
Almost 3,400 New Covid Cases In China, Highest Daily Spike In 2 Years
Beijing:
China reported 3,393 new Covid-19 circumstances Sunday, the National Health Commission mentioned, the best each day determine since February 2020.
A nationwide surge in circumstances has seen authorities shut colleges in Shanghai and lock down a number of northeastern cities, as over 10 provinces battle native outbreaks.
