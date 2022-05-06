Almost 400 health facilities destroyed or damaged by Russian troops, Zelensky says

(andiyshTime/Telegram)

Medals, road-signs and statues have served as a number of the early symbols of Russia’s seizure of elements of southern Ukraine, and particularly Mariupol.

This week, medals have been awarded “for the Liberation of Mariupol” by the chief of self-styled Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, and a senior official in Vladimir Putin’s United Russia occasion, Andrei Turchak.

The DPR has been exhausting at work altering highway indicators from Ukrainian into Russian — particularly these on the entrance to Mariupol.

The southeastern port metropolis has been underneath siege for a number of weeks, with efforts now focused on the Avostal metal plant. On Thursday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russian forces have been “not stopping” their shelling of the plant.

The plant is now being evacuated as civilians and troopers stay trapped inside, with the “next stage” underway, in response to Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian President’s workplace. More than 300 evacuees from the Mariupol space arrived within the metropolis of Zaporizhzhia on Wednesday.

The Ministry of Transport of the DPR promised Thursday that work on the alternative of highway indicators in what they name liberated territories will proceed. A statue has additionally gone up in Mariupol, depicting an aged girl greedy the Soviet flag.

Petro Andrushchenko, an adviser to the elected mayor of Mariupol, spoke bitterly concerning the rising variety of Russian officers visiting Mariupol, together with the Sergey Kiriyenko, a senior official on the Kremlin — describing them as “curators of Mariupol’s integration into Russia.”

Referring to the brand new statue, Andrushcheko stated the Russians had opened a monument “to an old lady with a flag on Warriors Liberators Square, which they stubbornly call the Leninist Komsomol.”

Andrushchenko additionally distributed new photographs Friday, saying that “in recent days, all the monuments of the Soviet period have been ‘restored’: the so-called ‘fists’ with eternal fire — and the signs that say ‘To victims of Fascism’ in the Russian language. [Also the] monument to ‘Komsomol members and communists’ in the Primorsky district.”

Although he’s not in Mariupol, Andruschenko maintains hyperlinks with individuals nonetheless there and says the Russian flag has additionally gone up on the metropolis hospital, and posted a photo.

“The occupiers allowed doctors to work for the people of Mariupol. Medical staff and doctors live directly in the hospital, there is only outpatient treatment. The hospital is provided with light through generators, water — by water carriers.”

He additionally posted a brief video shot from a car on Prospect Myru exhibiting the gathering of particles. Like different Ukrainian officers, Andrushchenko claimed that “the work of retrieving corpses from the rubble is entrusted to Mariupol residents. Their payment — food.”

On the highway to Zaporizhzhia from Mariupol, a highway most of these attempting to flee Mariupol should take, is the city of Tokmak, additionally underneath Russian occupation. The entrance signal to the city has been repainted within the Russian tricolor.

Elsewhere within the south of Ukraine, the ruble is progressively being launched, According to a group group on Facebook, authorities workers within the city of Yakymivka have been advised that in the event that they wish to be paid in Ukrainian hryvnia “the occupiers will take two-thirds of the salary.”