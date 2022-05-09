Europe
Almost 9.5mln people get COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan
9,489,854 individuals have up to now been administered the primary
element of vaccines in opposition to COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram
channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the
unfold of COVID-19 says, Trend studies citing Kazinform.
According to the Commission, 9,255,431 individuals have obtained each
parts of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.
Notably, Kazakhstan has added seven instances of and 79 recoveries
from the coronavirus an infection up to now 24 hours.