Almost 9.5mln people get COVID-19 vaccine in Kazakhstan

9,489,854 individuals have up to now been administered the primary

element of vaccines in opposition to COVID-19 in Kazakhstan, the Telegram

channel of the Interdepartmental Commission on prevention of the

unfold of COVID-19 says, Trend studies citing Kazinform.

According to the Commission, 9,255,431 individuals have obtained each

parts of anti-COVID vaccines in Kazakhstan.

Notably, Kazakhstan has added seven instances of and 79 recoveries

from the coronavirus an infection up to now 24 hours.