ALP must prove it’s in tune with the electorate

David Crowe means that if Albanese acts rigorously he can “complete the demolition of the Liberals”. I’m undecided that that is a completely worthy aspiration. While the Liberals will not be the flavour of the month, each Australian deserves a voice in parliament, both by a celebration or a person, and the Liberal Party supplies one such voice. This isn’t North Korea. Ross MacPherson, Seaforth At final we appear to have a authorities with a imaginative and prescient for the longer term that goes past the following electoral cycle. There can be the chance to embed that imaginative and prescient if David Crowe is right. Hopefully it received’t be a possibility misplaced. Lyn Savage, Coogee One factor is for positive in Australian politics – there aren’t any certainties. Whether Albanese can win a second time period is but to be seen. For Australia’s sake, I hope he does. Peter Miniutti, Ashbury I place a mild reminder in entrance of the prime minister, ought to one even be required: Only one third of the citizens voted for you. Another third voted to fill the cross benches. Your authorities and the nation will likely be outlined by the extent to which your occasion consists of the cross benches in its formulation of laws, in addition to in all facets of the conduct of this parliament. Kimber John Darling, Thirlmere With Peter Dutton because the chief of the Liberal Party, and Sussan Ley, the previous Minster for the Environment, as his deputy, is it any marvel that David Crowe has recommended that Albanese is heading in the right direction for at the least six years in energy?

Peter Nash, Fairlight

Voters shopped, now need worth Ross Gittins views the 2 main events’ declining vote by an economist’s lens (“Why the political duopoly is losing its market share”, May 30). The marketing campaign and the election weren’t precisely retail remedy, however it’s a intelligent perception. Voters did store round greater than typical. We had been making high quality and worth comparisons. We had been weighing up the area of interest merchandise on provide in addition to the 2 most important manufacturers, the packaging, the gross sales pitches. The political market was extra open, and we really feel extra glad with our purchases. That interprets right into a parliamentary make-up that extra precisely displays our range as consumers, and hopefully will ship on our desires and wishes. And we need to see worth for our cash. Margaret Johnston, Paddington Bush roads are busted City congestion has actually warranted giant expenditure on city roads (“Roads, railways and dams in firing line to repair deficit”, May 30), however is it actually holding extra folks of their vehicles relatively than utilizing our poorly funded public transport system? Meantime, rural roads are quickly deteriorating, and I’m shocked extra folks aren’t being killed. I’ve travelled nation roads all my life and by no means have they been as dangerous as they’re now. I’m speaking vital roads right here, like Armidale right down to the coast or our personal hyperlink to Taree from Forster. The visitors between these two cities is consistently heavy however it’s now simply all patched up bitumen and never due to latest rain. It is deteriorating because of the lack of consideration and the quantity of visitors. Country folks want some consideration paid to their roads, too. Glenys Quirk, Forster Swing the billy, Bilo

I used to be as soon as detached to the destiny of a Tamil household (Letters, May 30). But I do keep in mind how the Coalition authorities acted on one deportation case in 1965. An Indian-Fijian little one, Nancy Prasad, was formally tormented for her not being white sufficient to settle in Australia. It took the return of Labor, in 1972, to permit her to legally migrate to Australia and acquire citizenship. As has been stated, “When facts change, I change my opinion.” Me, too. It is a undeniable fact that the ALP has now reversed coverage. To Biloela, it’s time. Swing the billy for them. Mike Fogarty, Weston (ACT) The 50 percenters That girls are about to take key roles within the federal authorities as Anthony Albanese builds his cupboard (“Women to step up as PM builds his cabinet”, May 30) recognises the message that “women hold up half the sky” (Chairman Mao). Steve Ngeow, Chatswood Palmer’s $100m dud When somebody spends $100 million on you, and also you ship a zero return, I feel your days are numbered. Clive Palmer would have been remembered fondly if he had donated that cash to struggling charities. Now he will likely be remembered as a sponsor of probably the most unwinnable candidate in our political historical past. Denis Suttling, Newport Beach

Leave uranium buried I’m amazed that there are nonetheless individuals who consider that we must always flip to nuclear power to fight local weather change (Letters, May 30), when now we have the chance to have a dependable supply of fresh power that requires no mining. Water is made up of hydrogen and oxygen, and inexperienced hydrogen is well produced from it. Andrew Forrest is making ready to fabricate inexperienced hydrogen in Australia, and I’m positive he’ll succeed on this enterprise simply as he succeeded in establishing Fortescue Mining.

There’s at all times hazard in nuclear energy manufacturing, because the Chernobyl and Fukushima disasters confirmed, and if we had been to grow to be concerned in a struggle, what devastation a success on a nuclear energy station could be. Green hydrogen is secure, can simply be produced across the nation, and, as soon as established, it will likely be low-cost, and simply exported. We ought to bury the concept of nuclear energy on this nation perpetually and depart the uranium within the floor. It’s time for inexperienced hydrogen. Pam Nankivell, Parkes Vote 1 preferential Compulsory preferential voting is great (Letters, May 30). One of the candidates in your citizens will likely be elected and you might be requested to rank them so as of your choice. You don’t have the choice of claiming none of them fits you aside from by losing your vote and leaving it incomplete or clean. Life on the whole is a collection of imperfect decisions with inadequate data on the time. The cumulative nationwide first choice result’s attention-grabbing however irrelevant because the race is on a seat-by-seat foundation and the least unpopular candidate wins in every citizens. The occasion with probably the most “least unpopular” candidates will get to kind authorities after now we have all voted with a pencil in a cardboard cubicle adopted by a democracy sausage. Compulsory preferential voting is great, and the place would you relatively dwell? Peter Kamenyitzky, Castle Hill At final, a letter displaying how ridiculous “compulsory exhaustive preferential voting” for the House of Representatives will be. Under this method, if the particular person I choose for my seat doesn’t get the required variety of votes, my vote might go to somebody who I might by no means vote for and may not need in parliament. In the NSW state election, there’s a totally different model of democracy referred to as “optional preferential voting”. Bernie Carberry, Connells Point