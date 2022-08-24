Alpine road voted Vic’s most dangerous

Victorians have voted the Great Alpine Road probably the most harmful within the state as a part of a politically charged survey.

The street stretches from Wangaratta, within the state’s north, by the Victorian Alps to Bairnsdale, in southeast Victoria.

Respondents cited street floor high quality and closures on account of landslips as key points, which the Victorian Nationals declare is linked to Andrews authorities funds cuts.

“Labor cut the road maintenance budget by 10 per cent in its first year and has neglected our roads ever since,” Nationals MP and opposition roads spokesman Danny O’Brien stated.

“It was cut by a further $24 million in this year’s budget after a $191 million cut last year.”

The survey, carried out by the opposition as a part of its Worst Roads marketing campaign, known as on Victorians to submit street situation reviews.

Stretches of the Princess Highway, the Melbourne-Lancefield Road, the Traralgon-Maffra Road and Paynesville Road in south east Victoria have been additionally discovered to be harmful by the survey.

More than 2000 folks responded to the survey, the Nationals stated.

Victorian Roads Minister Ben Carroll defended his authorities’s document on street upkeep.

“We are investing $780 million toward maintaining and renewing Victoria’s arterial road network this financial year,” Mr Carroll stated in a press release.

“Over the past four years we have averaged $813 million per year on road maintenance compared to an average of $493 million per year when the Coalition were last in office.”

He additionally questioned the validity of the survey.

“After seven years all the Liberals Nationals can come up with is a misleading survey and a commitment to a road Victorians have rejected twice – East West Link.”

The opposition marketing campaign got here below scrutiny when launched in April, with an aerial shot of a pothole-covered street in Ukraine integrated as a part of the marketing campaign web site’s background.

The video footage, taken in 2019 earlier than Russia’s invasion of Ukraine was accessible from Getty Image’s iStock, was later changed by native footage. Another photograph of a street within the United States, sourced from a information article, was additionally taken down.

The Nationals are additionally promising to reinstate the Country Roads and Bridges program for native councils if voters go for a change in authorities on November 26.

“The Liberals and Nationals are committed to bringing back this program to fix the roads that take people home, as well as those that take them across the state,” Mr O’Brien stated.