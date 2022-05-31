Alternative investors eye opportunities in Asian private credit, infrastructure | kkr, blackstone, macquarie, infrastructure, private credit, mark glengarry, verena lim, alternatives, private equity | FinanceAsia

The previous week has seen strikes by a number of world fund managers to ramp up their operations in Asia Pacific, as they eye alternatives arising from the area’s long-term development potential and macro traits comparable to power transition, digitilisation and urbanisation.

Blackstone announced plans on Monday May 30 to develop its personal credit score enterprise in Asia with the appointment of Mark Glengarry as head of Asia Pacific Origination for Blackstone Credit. The US asset supervisor is trying to construct a $5 billion credit score enterprise in Asia “in the near-term”, a spokesperson instructed FinanceAsia.

The agency is bullish on alternatives in what it calls “good neighborhoods” companies…